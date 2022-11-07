Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments
The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
