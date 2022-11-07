ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dailyhodl.com

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023

Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
msn.com

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:

Comments / 0

Community Policy