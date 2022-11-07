Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
Helio Health Gets NYS $ For Binghamton Housing Development
A Binghamton program that provides addiction recovery and health services is getting millions of dollars from New York State to develop 54 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans and individuals with mental illness or substance use disorder. Governor Kathy Hochul on November 10 announced Helio Health was being awarded...
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
NY & Pa. Governors Warn Residents to Brace for a Wet, Windy Weekend
The Governors of both New York and Pennsylvania are urging residents to be mindful of the weather as what is left of Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to sweep through the region with moderate to heavy rain and strong winds into Saturday, November 12. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office says...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
Rod Serling ‘Dimension Of Imagination’ Center Proposed For Binghamton
The Triple Cities area has a lot to be proud of. Many industries got their start here. Sadly some are no longer here, but nonetheless, they made an impact on our community and the world as well like IBM and Endicott-Johnson. Many people who have roots in the Triple Cities...
Are You Doing Something Illegal With Your Leaves In New York State?
Take a drive down many streets in the Southern Tier and you'll see the leaves that have been raked to the side of the road. I didn't realize for the longest time that they were supposed to be there because the village/town would come by and pick them up. Where...
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
Woof, Woof! These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New York
It's been a week since he joined our family and we still can't believe that we are the proud owners of the most adorable, cuddly, well-behaved puppy in the world. We are completely head over heels in love!. I haven't had a dog since I was a little girl and...
Binghamton Business Operator Blasts City Code Enforcement
A Binghamton business operator appeared in City Court to respond to a summons issued for an alleged code enforcement violation. Edward Hickey said the citation involved a missing downspout on a three-story mixed-use building at 95 Main Street. He said the issue has been addressed. Hickey entered a "not guilty"...
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
Baby Elephant Twins Born at Syracuse Zoo
According to a report by Anne Hayes of Syracuse.com, Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed not one, but two baby elephants on October 24th, marking the first case of surviving elephant twins born in the United States. The second calf came as a surprise to the zoo's animal care staff,...
Former Binghamton Area Restaurants We Really Miss
I have lived in the Binghamton area for a total of 43 years. First for 3 years, left for 2 years, came back, and been here ever since. In that time, I have witnessed a lot of restaurants that have come and gone. The first restaurant I went to was...
Critical Endicott Water Supply Line Across Creek Replaced
A vital water pipeline that supplies the Glendale and West Corners sections of the town of Union is being replaced. The critical line that crosses Nanticoke Creek between West Endicott and Glendale Park broke in April of last year. Endicott water distribution supervisor Jeff Cheney said a new 12-inch line...
When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?
Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
Warning: Rabid Wildlife Found in City of Norwich
The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents there have been several cases of rabies identified in wildlife in the Norwich City limits recently. Health officials say any wild animal that is acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas should be considered dangerous. People are reminded to avoid...
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
