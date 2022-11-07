Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
fox29.com
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Hunting Park
Police say two 25-year-old men were in their car when another vehicle pulled up. A gunman shot at their passenger side then drove off.
Philadelphia police investigate series of ATM thefts in the city
There have been at least five ATM thefts or attempted thefts in Philadelphia since late September.
Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured.
Armed suspect robs 18-year-old Philadelphia mail carrier then targets another
Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
fox29.com
Police: Two men critically injured in separate shootings that occured within the same hour
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating two separate shootings that left two men critically injured within the same hour on Wednesday night. The first shooting happened in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood where police say they responded to the 1700 block of 68th Avenue at 7 p.m.
fox29.com
Man, 31, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say 18th District officers responded to the 4600 block of Walnut Street Wednesday evening, about 6:30, on the report of a shooting. Officers found the man riddled with bullets on...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson. Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street. MORE LOCAL STORIES. According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline...
Caught on video: Armed suspects carjack 65-year-old man at Strawberry Mansion gas station
Investigators say the suspects took the man's keys, along with $20 in cash from his pants pockets.
fox29.com
Man, 29, shot at least 15 times and killed as he was leaving Frankford mini market
FRANKFORD - A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed after he left a store in Frankford. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, right before 6 p.m., on the 5400 block of Akron Street. Officers from Philadelphia Police 15th District were called to the scene where...
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
fox29.com
Pa. State Police report increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police say they are seeing an increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners statewide. "This year has seen an uptick in these types of burglaries beginning in the Northeastern part of the state, and now it is spreading through the entire commonwealth," Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police.
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
fox29.com
Police: Driver, vehicle involved in pursuit not believed to be connected to Kensington mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle believed to be linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m.,...
Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
fox29.com
Video: Man, 65, carjacked and robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Video captured the moment a man was carjacked and robbed at a gas station in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section last week. Police say two armed suspects approached the man as he pumped gas at the Sai gas station on the 3300 block of York Street. The male suspects...
Girl stabbed during series of fights involving students, adults at Edison High School
Philadelphia Police are investigating a chaotic series of fights inside and outside Edison High School in Hunting Park Thursday, leading to a student being stabbed as adults from outside the school had their own altercation.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Comments / 0