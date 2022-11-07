ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
Westloaded

Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas

Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake: Arizona ‘Will Show Texas How’ to Declare an Invasion

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she said, “on day one,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTSM

Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Large-scale drug traffickers convicted by federal jury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy