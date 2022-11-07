Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
Can a driver brake-check a tailgater legally in Texas? What does the law say regarding this action?
Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas
Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.
What You Can Expect at El Paso’s Newest 99 Cents Store
In case you missed it, Silva's Super Market closed down back in 2019 after 101 years in business. Now that a few years have passed, a new store has finally opened up in the former super market- the 99 Store is officially open for business!. The grand opening looked like...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Lake: Arizona ‘Will Show Texas How’ to Declare an Invasion
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she said, “on day one,...
Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition
UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
Texas Department of Public Safety 'expert' tracker follows footprints to 300 pounds of narcotics
Texas Operation Lone Star tracker followed foot tracks for 4 miles to find 300 pounds of marijuana concealed beneath rocks in Big Bend National Park.
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
Large-scale drug traffickers convicted by federal jury
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to […]
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
