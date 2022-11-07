High school football playoff schedule & updates for Nov. 11

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools.

NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests will begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL 2nd Round Playoff Games:

Class 5A:

Carolina Forest

Goose Creek – Saturday at 6pm

Class 4A:

Myrtle Beach

West Florence – Wednesday at 7:30pm

Hartsville

AC Flora

Bluffton

South Florence – Wednesday at 7:30pm

Class 3A:

Brookland-Cayce

Dillon – Saturday at 5pm

Class 2A:

Cheraw

Woodland – Saturday at 6pm

Andrews

Barnwell – Saturday at 1pm

Class 1A:

Carvers Bay

Estill – Saturday at 6:30pm

Lake View

Cross

Baptist Hill

Lamar – Saturday at 1pm

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Johnsonville – Saturday at 3pm

SCISA Semifinal Playoff Games:

Pinewood Prep

Pee Dee Academy – Wednesday at 6:30pm

Florence Christian

Wilson Hall

Trinity Collegiate

Laurence Manning – Wednesday at 7:30pm

NCHSAA 2nd Round Playoff Game, Class 3A:

Scotland

Terry Sanford – Thursday at 7:30pm

