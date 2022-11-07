High school football playoff schedule & updates for Nov. 11
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools.
NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests will begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Home team is listed on the bottom.
SCHSL 2nd Round Playoff Games:
Class 5A:
Carolina Forest
Goose Creek – Saturday at 6pm
Class 4A:
Myrtle Beach
West Florence – Wednesday at 7:30pm
Hartsville
AC Flora
Bluffton
South Florence – Wednesday at 7:30pm
Class 3A:
Brookland-Cayce
Dillon – Saturday at 5pm
Class 2A:
Cheraw
Woodland – Saturday at 6pm
Andrews
Barnwell – Saturday at 1pm
Class 1A:
Carvers Bay
Estill – Saturday at 6:30pm
Lake View
Cross
Baptist Hill
Lamar – Saturday at 1pm
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville – Saturday at 3pm
SCISA Semifinal Playoff Games:
Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy – Wednesday at 6:30pm
Florence Christian
Wilson Hall
Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning – Wednesday at 7:30pm
NCHSAA 2nd Round Playoff Game, Class 3A:
Scotland
Terry Sanford – Thursday at 7:30pm
