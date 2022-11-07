ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

High school football playoff schedule & updates for Nov. 11

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools.

NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests will begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL 2nd Round Playoff Games:

Class 5A:

Carolina Forest
Goose Creek – Saturday at 6pm

Class 4A:

Myrtle Beach
West Florence – Wednesday at 7:30pm

Hartsville
AC Flora

Bluffton
South Florence – Wednesday at 7:30pm

Class 3A:

Brookland-Cayce
Dillon – Saturday at 5pm

Class 2A:

Cheraw
Woodland – Saturday at 6pm

Andrews
Barnwell – Saturday at 1pm

Class 1A:

Carvers Bay
Estill – Saturday at 6:30pm

Lake View
Cross

Baptist Hill
Lamar – Saturday at 1pm

Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville – Saturday at 3pm

SCISA Semifinal Playoff Games:

Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy – Wednesday at 6:30pm

Florence Christian
Wilson Hall

Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning – Wednesday at 7:30pm

NCHSAA 2nd Round Playoff Game, Class 3A:

Scotland
Terry Sanford – Thursday at 7:30pm

heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs lose to Dillon in first round of playoffs

Marlboro County High School Bulldogs lost to the Dillon Wildcats 49-12 in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4. Football Coach Quin McCollum said Coach Roller and his team had a great game plan. “Their game plan hadn’t changed much against anyone they played this year. Dillon has...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
High School Football PRO

Woodforrest, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lumberton High School football team will have a game with Palestine High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUMBERTON, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Amber, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Latta High School basketball team will have a game with Amber-Pocasset High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LATTA, SC
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Suffers Tough Injury

One of college football's most efficient quarterbacks is set to miss time and potentially the rest of the regular season after sustaining a foot injury this past week. On Wednesday, Coastal Carolina announced that star quarterback Grayson McCall is going to miss 3-6 weeks with a foot injury. McCall suffered the injury in the third quarter of their win over rival Appalachian State.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

CCU president asks Chanticleer fans to have fun, be respectful at Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has asked Chanticleer football fans to tone things down off the field as the team continues to see success on it. The Chants notched their eighth win of the season last Thursday against rival Appalachian State in a nationally-televised, record-setting sellout at Brooks Stadium. The victory even came complete with fans rushing the teal turf as time expired.
CONWAY, SC
FanSided

Syracuse Football: QB commit and QB target throwing for huge numbers

Two high-school quarterbacks who have connections to Syracuse football are scoring stellar 2022 seasons to date. Both LaNorris Sellers, a 2023 three-star dual-threat quarterback, and 2024 dual-threat quarterback Jacob Zamot have played pivotal roles in leading their respective high schools into the post-season. The 6-foot-2 Sellers, from South Carolina, verbally...
SYRACUSE, NY
communitytimessc.com

Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County School District cancels afterschool, activities Thursday due to severe weather

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be no afterschool or extra-curricular activities for students in Williamsburg County on Thursday due to expected severe weather. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding to much of the state on Thursday into early Friday morning. That has led the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado Warning in Effect in Pee Dee until 4:30 a.m.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Tornado Warning has been called for the Pee Dee, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was issued for Florence County and surrounding areas at 4:04 a.m. and is expected to be in effect until 4:30 a.m. The Tornado Watch is still in effect for the Grand Strand and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Grammy-nominated musician on campus with Coastal Carolina music students

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grammy-nominated flutist and musician Valerie Coleman is on Coastal Carolina University’s campus serving as an artist in residence for the school of music.  Coleman is a trailblazing artist and performer, who recently made history with her work by becoming the first living black woman composer ever commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Talkin’ Trash: Kingston Elementary and Daisy Elementary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more schools are celebrating Talkin’ Trash wins for the month of October and starting off this year’s competition strong. The Talkin’ Trash team from News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Kingston Elementary School in Conway and Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Thursday to celebrate their […]
CONWAY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

No injuries in Quality Parts fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

