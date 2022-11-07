Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I criedEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
10NEWS
Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports. New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.
fox35orlando.com
Publix offering discount on groceries to veterans, active duty military on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is offering a discount to veterans and active duty military personnel to honor our heroes on Veterans Day. As a show of gratitude, on Friday, members of the military can get a 10-percent discount on their groceries. "It is our privilege to honor you for serving...
piratesandprincesses.net
Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20
The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays
I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
citysurfingorlando.com
2022 Veterans Day Events And Deals In Central Florida
Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, and many Central Florida businesses are honoring former and current service members with events, deals, and specials. Here are the deals specifically for veterans, U.S. Armed Forces members and military families, along with city-wide events to honor them:. EVENTS. 22nd annual Veterans Day...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining
Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
whatnoworlando.com
Locally Owned and Operated Café to Debut in Altoona
Precious Café, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will soon be opening in Altoona, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 42247 State Road 19, in a rural area unpopulated by restaurants—which is what makes this development so notable.
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
mouseplanet.com
Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors
When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
wmfe.org
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
Dolly Llama to Open Winter Garden Location
Franchisee Amit Maini tells What Now Orlando that the chain is “kind of a unique concept—ice cream and Belgian waffles together. All the raw materials come straight from Belgium.”
This Florida City Is One Of The Best U.S. Cities For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist got curious about the best U.S. destination for a three-day weekend trip.
click orlando
5 Orlando middle schools getting full-time ‘safety coaches’ to stop violence
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando City Commissioner’s unusual idea to put “safety coaches” in one troubled school to combat violence is now happening. And now the idea is turning into something much bigger, expanding into several schools. [TRENDING: Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s when Orlando’s theme parks plan to reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s theme parks are assessing damage and following Tropical Storm Nicole as they make arrangements to reopen. Some attractions and resorts are changing their operational hours this week as the storm’s impact remains uncertain. See a breakdown of updates to Florida theme parks...
