Orlando, FL

10NEWS

Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports. New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20

The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

What … just … happened 🥴

Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!

To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
APOPKA, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays

I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
citysurfingorlando.com

2022 Veterans Day Events And Deals In Central Florida

Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11, and many Central Florida businesses are honoring former and current service members with events, deals, and specials. Here are the deals specifically for veterans, U.S. Armed Forces members and military families, along with city-wide events to honor them:. EVENTS. 22nd annual Veterans Day...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Locally Owned and Operated Café to Debut in Altoona

Precious Café, a locally owned and operated restaurant, will soon be opening in Altoona, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 42247 State Road 19, in a rural area unpopulated by restaurants—which is what makes this development so notable.
ALTOONA, FL
mouseplanet.com

Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors

When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE

