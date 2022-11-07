ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Mike Pence coming to Indianapolis to promote new book

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indianapolis to promote his new book, "So Help Me God." The Indiana Historical Society will host the former governor of Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indianapolis school adopts a cow

INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS school is finding a way to bring the farm into the classroom by adopting a calf from northern Indiana. The program is helping elementary school students explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields early on. "Oh! Did you hear that cow? Oh my goodness,"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

State Rep. Shackleford to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) announced Thursday she's running for mayor of Indianapolis. Shackleford currently represents District 98 on Indianapolis' east side. She was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012 and currently serves as the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All

KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
KOKOMO, IN
witzamfm.com

Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction

Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

Hendricks Humane Society Event Exceeds Goal

Plainfield, Indiana – Hendricks Humane held its 17th annual Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting event on Friday, November 4, from 7–10pm at CRG Event Center, 2499 Perry Crossing Way in Plainfield. Come! Sip! Stay! is an annual interactive and fun-filled evening where Tasting Sponsor Crown Liquors, offered guests a wide variety of curated wines, beers and spirits for sampling.
PLAINFIELD, IN
korncountry.com

Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Avon American Legion Post 145

AVON, Ind. — Veterans Day is Friday. 13News has been honoring those who have served our country and we thank them for their service. We're also listening to those heroes as they share wisdom and their stories of hope. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited American Legion Post 145 in...
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

