Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Mike Pence coming to Indianapolis to promote new book
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indianapolis to promote his new book, "So Help Me God." The Indiana Historical Society will host the former governor of Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m....
WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. prepare to flip switch on 60th Anniversary Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. will flip the switch on the 60th Anniversary of Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 on Nov. 25. For six decades, Hoosiers have gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the monument.
'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Indianapolis school adopts a cow
INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS school is finding a way to bring the farm into the classroom by adopting a calf from northern Indiana. The program is helping elementary school students explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields early on. "Oh! Did you hear that cow? Oh my goodness,"...
State Rep. Shackleford to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) announced Thursday she's running for mayor of Indianapolis. Shackleford currently represents District 98 on Indianapolis' east side. She was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012 and currently serves as the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.
$3.5 million going into downtown Indy for public safety, cleanliness and outreach
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is going to invest $3.5 million in downtown public safety, cleanliness and outreach. City leaders said the plan is being paid for from the $420 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. "That includes overtime for additional off duty IMPD bike patrol. It...
WIBC.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction
Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
wyrz.org
Hendricks Humane Society Event Exceeds Goal
Plainfield, Indiana – Hendricks Humane held its 17th annual Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting event on Friday, November 4, from 7–10pm at CRG Event Center, 2499 Perry Crossing Way in Plainfield. Come! Sip! Stay! is an annual interactive and fun-filled evening where Tasting Sponsor Crown Liquors, offered guests a wide variety of curated wines, beers and spirits for sampling.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
Good News: Avon American Legion Post 145
AVON, Ind. — Veterans Day is Friday. 13News has been honoring those who have served our country and we thank them for their service. We're also listening to those heroes as they share wisdom and their stories of hope. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited American Legion Post 145 in...
Ground broken on development to address homelessness in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House broke ground Thursday on a new development addressing the ongoing issue of homelessness in Indianapolis. The organization said permanent housing is a key part of the solution to get more unhoused Hoosiers off the street. "Taking the most vulnerable and solving that housing crisis is...
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of veterans around the country are currently homeless, many struggling here at home after serving our nation. An Indianapolis veteran has found a way to build her life back up after dealing with grief and homelessness, now making it her mission to help her fellow veterans the same way others helped her.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0