James Cameron Might End ‘Avatar’ Franchise After The Third Film If ‘Way Of Water’ Fails At Box Office

Avatar’s Sigourney Weaver Reveals Why James Cameron Cast Her As A 14-Year-Old In The Way Of Water
Sigourney talks about Avatar: The Way of Water and why director James Cameron cast her as a 14 year old.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
TechRadar
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Art Book Sets December Release
As fans continue to anticipate the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, an upcoming book featuring concept art for the film is now available to pre-order. The book, titled "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," is priced at $50 and will be released simultaneously with the film on December 16.
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Score Pays Tribute to the Franchise’s Late Composer James Horner
Thirteen years ago, composer Simon Franglen worked with James Cameron and composer James Horner on “Avatar.” But Horner’s 2015 death left a big hole for the music team to fill for the upcoming sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” “In the gaping absence that Horner left, we kept the core of his ‘Avatar’ music team together, completing James’ work on Dis- ney’s Pandora — The World of Avatar [themed area Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom] and so, I was more than ready in late 2017 when Jim [Cameron] asked me to read the scripts for the sequels,” Franglen says. Bringing the composer into...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
theplaylist.net
Benedict Cumberbatch Says It’s Hard To Land Emotional Scenes In Marvel Movies When You’re There “To Service The Story”
It’s hard to not see how a Marvel Comics character like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has taken over the surrogate role of MCU leader post-Tony Stark as the cinematic universe has entered The Multiverse Saga, Strange’s domain. However, the British actor seemingly finds it hard to get those deeply emotional or character-driven scenes when you don’t have much screen time to play with in specific instances when they’re simply aiming to move the story along.
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
Wilson, the Volleyball That Kept Tom Hanks Company in ‘Castaway,’ Just Sold for Over $85,000
In Cast Away, Tom Hanks’ character was able to survive his escape from the island he was marooned on, but his “costar” Wilson wasn’t so lucky. Hanks’ companion drifted away after falling off their handmade raft. Well, the good news is, that trusty, blood-stained volleyball has come ashore and has a new home.
theplaylist.net
‘The Mummy’: Luca Guadagnino Is Interested In Remaking The Horror Classic As A “Very Scary” Small-Scale Film
With all the awards recognition he received after the release of his film, “Call Me By Your Name,” you would have thought that Luca Guadagnino would have maybe stayed in the romantic drama lane for his later films. However, that’s definitely not what happened, as the filmmaker went on to direct the 2018 “Suspiria” remake. And while there is plenty of romance in his new film, “Bones and All,” the film is ultimately about cannibals and the horror that comes along with that. All that to say, Guadagnino clearly has a soft spot for horror and terrifying films.
netflixjunkie.com
How Ryan Reynolds Described Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine in the Oddest Way Possible, “It’s like…”
Ryan Reynolds could not contain his excitement about Hugh Jackman. The Green Lantern actor recently announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a post, in his own style. This has only added to the excitement of Deadpool 3. Especially since the two characters have had a history together.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
EW.com
Bono says his sunglasses actually stop him from shooting lasers from his eyes 'like Cyclops from the X-Men'
Bono has climbed the highest mountains and run through the fields, but he still couldn't escape a few slipups throughout the years. The U2 frontman, whose new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, hit bookshelves Nov. 1, jokingly apologized for a collection of absurd faux pas he's made in a hilarious segment called 'Apologies to Look Forward to in Bono's Next Book' during his extended interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
theplaylist.net
Quentin Tarantino Lists His Seven “Perfect” Films Including ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Exorcist’ & More
It’s hard to imagine a time when director Quentin Tarantino wasn’t putting together favorite lists or telling folks why he loves certain films in various interviews, some well-known and others being obscure gems. The cinephile recently put that love of filmmaking to paper with a new nonfiction novel “Cinema Speculation” that focuses on the films of the 1970s that Tarantino watched as a young moviegoer and had a lasting impact as he eventually tried his own hand at creating his own movies.
theplaylist.net
Danny Boyle Believes Britain Is Better At Making Pop Music Than Movies: “Not Sure We Are Great Filmmakers”
Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire“) is maybe one of the more recognizable and varied veteran directors working today from Britain. Dipping his toes in both thought-provoking dramas and well-crafted genre pictures as he tackles a multitude of subject matter. Boyle over the years has put together a very impressive body of work that saw his career launched into the big time when the tongue-in-cheek Scottish-set junkie odyssey “Trainspotting” made both Boyle and actor Ewan McGregor stars on the international stage. While most would assume that the director would have faith in his country’s film industry, however, the director believes that Britain’s greatest contributions to the art community might not be movies.
