James Cameron Might End ‘Avatar’ Franchise After The Third Film If ‘Way Of Water’ Fails At Box Office

With all the awards recognition he received after the release of his film, “Call Me By Your Name,” you would have thought that Luca Guadagnino would have maybe stayed in the romantic drama lane for his later films. However, that’s definitely not what happened, as the filmmaker went on to direct the 2018 “Suspiria” remake. And while there is plenty of romance in his new film, “Bones and All,” the film is ultimately about cannibals and the horror that comes along with that. All that to say, Guadagnino clearly has a soft spot for horror and terrifying films.

1 DAY AGO