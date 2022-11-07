No more one taps for Team Liquid because the organization has released Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom from its VALORANT roster. ScreaM has been linked with a move away from Liquid for weeks as the organization looked to replace multiple players on the VALORANT roster during the offseason. He, alongside his brother Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, was last reported to be in discussions to join the French organization Karmine Corp, according to a report by neL in September.

1 DAY AGO