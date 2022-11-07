Read full article on original website
YamatoCannon reportedly out at Fnatic after 2 seasons with LEC team
Fnatic’s head League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly moving on from the organization after two seasons. Fnatic is set to promote and sign replacement coaches at both the LEC and ERL levels for the 2023 season, leaving YamatoCannon on the market, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
Mastery, mindset, LAN skill: FNCS Invitational casters run ruler over keys to victory at 2022 event
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is the official name for the competitive side of the game, hosting yearly competitions to put each region’s best players against one another. Now, after three years of remote matches, Epic Games is preparing to host the first in-person event since the pandemic. The...
‘Natural progression’: PapaSmithy joins FlyQuest as new president and chief gaming officer
A veteran of the professional League of Legends scene across the world is taking the next step in his career, this time looking to further showcase greatness with an organization that aims to do just that. Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith has joined FlyQuest as its new president and chief gaming officer...
FlyQuest, rising star Toucouille to reportedly part ways after one season
FlyQuest mid laner Toucouille is reportedly leaving the team after a breakout year in the LCS. The French native will be returning to his home country to compete in the nation’s European Regional League, the LFL, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Toucouille, who joined the...
Team Liquid parts ways with the headshot machine
No more one taps for Team Liquid because the organization has released Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom from its VALORANT roster. ScreaM has been linked with a move away from Liquid for weeks as the organization looked to replace multiple players on the VALORANT roster during the offseason. He, alongside his brother Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, was last reported to be in discussions to join the French organization Karmine Corp, according to a report by neL in September.
Riot Games to take over League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia from next year
After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023. Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to...
IEM Rio Major 2022 quarterfinal matchups set
The playoff stage of the IEM Rio Major is on the horizon and the teams battling it out for the $500,000 prize have solidified their spot in the final matches of the tournament. Several heavy hitters have been eliminated, but the strongest in Rio have made their mark. There’s no...
How to get Neymar, Pogba, and Messi in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s growing partnership library is continuing to expand in Modern Warfare 2. But this time, it’s not the killer from the Scream franchise, it’s literally some of the biggest star athletes in the entire world. Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi are all coming...
Jankos explains why Rekkles and Wunder might not work on the same League team again
Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen and Martin “Rekkles” Larsson might spend the upcoming season 13 fighting under the same banner—the Fnatic banner. These two Martins played in 2021 together as a part of the main G2 Esports League of Legends team who failed to find success during the regular split. Hearing the news that Rekkles is reportedly joining Fnatic and he might play alongside Wunder once again, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski explained why these two players might not work on the same team again.
Can you replay boss fights in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic has returned once again with the newest installment in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. The lightning-fast hedgehog has countless foes to battle, and the speed to do it. In this installment of the Sonic franchise, players explore Starfall Islands, speeding through tracks, and collecting Chaos Emeralds. In Frontiers, Sonic slips into a wormhole and lands in a new reality where experiences whole new areas to traverse and a boat-load lot of rings to grab.
IiTzThieves: 100 Thieves adds multi-game FPS superstar to its roster of content creators
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before iiTzTimmy found a home with an org. And today, it was made official. The multi-game streamer has joined 100 Thieves, Timmy announced. Timmy had previously teased a big announcement of some kind on his account, with a video of...
‘No grudges’: F0rest denies bad blood with ex-Fnatic CS:GO players
Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas were rivals back in the early days of competitive CS:GO due to the organizations housing Swedish teams, but that doesn’t mean that f0rest, one of NiP’s legends, had bad blood with the Fnatic players. In 2013 and 2014, NiP was home to f0rest,...
Nemesis breaks down his top 3 teams for LEC 2023
The offseason in League of Legends still hasn’t officially started, but it’s already drama-ridden chaos. Despite all of this, we have heard rumors of what LEC rosters look like. During his recent stream, Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek broke down his top three LEC teams based on their current state.
Crownie locks LEC return with starting spot for Team BDS in 2023 after promotion
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship just finished a few days ago, yet the LEC teams all seem ready for the upcoming season. Despite the free agency period still being two weeks away, most organizations have already reached several verbal agreements with the players. Team BDS has been making...
Riot tweaks early surrender vote to reduce needlessly long one-sided games in League
Surrendering and remaking games in League of Legends has always been a pain since the surrender vote system has had its flaws. To reduce needlessly long one-sided games where players are held hostage by the surrender mark, Riot Games is tweaking the surrender vote. Spideraxe, game designer and [email protected]...
Two thumbs up: Heretics reportedly reach agreement with Japanese mainstay Evi for 2023 LEC season
Team Heretics is reportedly set to make a splash in their debut LEC split by reaching a verbal agreement with a minor region mainstay in DetonatioN FocusMe top laner Evi. After playing the entirety of his eight-year career in Japan, Evi will head to a major region for the first time in 2023, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
Gen.G parts ways with veteran bot laner Ruler
After almost five years of playing for Gen.G, Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk is officially leaving the League of Legends team in search of new challenges. Today, Gen.G shared an official goodbye video for Ruler, acknowledging and celebrating his every success and contribution to the organization. Ruler and Gen.G are parting ways upon mutual agreement.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
Vitality introduces VCT 2023 roster led by former VALORANT champion
French organization Vitality has confirmed its new VALORANT lineup for the upcoming VCT season next year. Led by former 2021 champion Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi, the roster features some new faces and familiar players. Lithuanian player Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis has retained his position alongside the former Acend in-game leader.
How much space is needed for Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
