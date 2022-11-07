ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ served at BBQ restaurant

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman called the police to report a restaurant serving “pink meat,” despite the restaurant’s assurances that smoked meat appears pink, even when cooked.

In a 911 call obtained by WHNS, the woman can be heard saying to the operator, “They’re saying that the meat is supposed to be pink,” and asks for the police to respond because the restaurant is not allowing her to trade or return the food.

The restaurant, Clyde Cooper’s BBQ, has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, and went to social media to share their side of the story.

Two images shared to Clyde Cooper’s BBQ’s Facebook page show a review from Annie Cook, which says, “Barbecue was very pink and had lots of fat in it…Tried to go back and tell them I either won’t my money back or something else they refuse to do either. After I call the COPS up there. They gave me 1 piece of chicken in a bag and said keep the plate. Cops said I had to file a civil suit with the courts.” An image showing the purported owner’s response says, “It’s extremely laughable (and sad) you think this is an issue to call the cops over. You took a cops time that may have been needed to be on an IMPORTANT call, to complain because the bbq was smoked (pink). Furthermore, you were given chicken to replace your bbq and told you could keep the perfectly good bbq you thought was raw because you are so ignorant to the fact that bbq turns pink when smoked and you wouldn’t listen to us trying to explain that to you. You were given that chicken before you left, and then you called the cops.”

Cook spoke to WRAL and said the issue was that she wanted her meal to either be cooked longer or refunded, neither of which the restaurant was willing to do. Cooke told WRAL she is considering filing a civil suit.

Debbie Holt, the owner of the restaurant, told WRAL that police did not seem too concerned when they arrived.

“When the cop came in though, he had a cute little smile on his face and rolled his eyes and just had his arms folded. I don’t think he even said much to me except, ‘I got you.’”

Clyde Cooper’s BBQ has embraced the attention from the incident, and said they have seen customers coming in asking for the “infamous pink bbq.” The restaurant said they plan to create “Pink BBQ” merchandise for their fans.

Holt told WRAL Cooke is welcome to come back to the restaurant anytime.

“Tell her to come back and I’ll educate her about North Carolina, southeastern-style barbecue. I’d be happy to.”

