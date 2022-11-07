Read full article on original website
Charges: Man had been harassing ex-girlfriend days prior to her murder
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is facing charges Thursday for his involvement in the death of the mother of his 1-year-old child earlier this week in Brooklyn Park.Erick Dewaun Haynes, 23, one of five people arrested for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.In a post-Miranda statement, police say Haynes admitted he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend.Police say McKeever had told her boyfriend Monday that Haynes had been following her and had seen someone she knew to be friends with Haynes around the apartment complex....
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
Man facing 3rd-degree murder charger in overdose death of 1 year-old-boy
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada
Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed criminal charges this month against the parents of a one-year-old boy who died after ingesting heroin inside a Little Canada apartment in September. The boy’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, of Elk River, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree murder and...
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
"Gray death" fentanyl seized during Bloomington drug bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say they just uncovered a deadly, new kind of fentanyl in Minnesota.It's called "gray death," and it sort of looks like mud or dirt. The drug is especially dangerous because it can be resistant to overdose treatments like Narcan. Police say enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 victims turned up during a search in Bloomington this week. Chief Booker Hodges says the caught the suspect during a theft three weeks ago. He will now face drug charges now.Bloomington has suffered at least 15 overdose deaths so far this year.MORE: What is fentanyl?
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of an Unregistered Pipe Bomb
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said law enforcement executed a search warrant at 27-year-old Dylan Orr’s Maplewood residence after discovering photos of two pipe bombs sent from Orr’s phone to a third party. The images showed that there were small BBs affixed to the exterior casing of the pipe bombs.
Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting
A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments. Police found...
Deputies: Boy hospitalized after shooting in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway in Fridley after a shooting Wednesday night left a boy injured in Fridley. Officers and deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting at an apartment building on the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, located in a neighborhood off University Avenue south of 694.
Juvenile male shot in Fridley Wednesday
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Wednesday in Fridley. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Fridley on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if there are any other injuries or the severity of the juvenile male's injuries.
Woman Fatally Shot in Brooklyn Park, Police Arrest Five Suspects
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed. Brooklyn Park police were called to the Eden Park Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found a door forced open and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police tried to save the woman, but she later died.
Shooting eyewitnesses testify in trial involving alleged attempted 'hit' on MPD crime scene investigator
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilie Clancy from St. Paul had never met Nicki Lenway, but Clancy sprung into action, pulling the bleeding victim into her vehicle and helping save Lenway's life after she was shot three times outside a supervised parenting center in April. Lenway's ex-boyfriend, Tim Amacher, is on trial...
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
Drug experts slam Bloomington Police chief for spreading ‘dangerous’ and 'false' information on fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drug treatment experts are raising the alarm about claims made by the Bloomington Police chief Thursday about a form of fentanyl being "Narcan resistant." In a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said police encountered a "unique and dangerous form" of fentanyl resistant...
Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion
A woman was shot dead overnight Friday in an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which investigators believe was targeted. According to police, officers went to the Eden Park Apartments around...
1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane. Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
Bloomington Man Pleads Guilty For Role in $1.4 Million Medicaid Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Bloomington man has pleaded guilty to his role in a $1.4 million Medicaid fraud case. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Abdirahman Yonis, was a mental health practitioner who worked with Minnesota Multicultural Counseling Clinic. The clinic has offices in St. Paul, Brooklyn Park, and Roseville.
