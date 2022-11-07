United States title open challenge set for WWE Raw

Seth Rollins will make his second defense of the United States Championship.

The United States title will be on the line on tonight's Crown Jewel fallout edition of Raw.

WWE has announced that United States Champion Seth Rollins will issue an open challenge for his title on Raw tonight. It will be the second defense of Rollins' current US title reign.

Rollins became United States Champion by defeating Bobby Lashley on Raw four weeks ago. Rollins goaded Lashley into still going on with the title match despite being attacked by Brock Lesnar.

Three weeks ago, Rollins retained the United States title against Matt Riddle on Raw.

Rollins defeated Austin Theory in a non-title match last Monday. Theory went for a Pedigree near the end of the match, but Rollins reversed it and hit a stomp to get the win.

Tonight's Raw is taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Rollins' open challenge is the first announcement that's been made for the show.