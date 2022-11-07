Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee, Kapnick Orchards, to Celebrate Vets with Apple Butter Treat
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee will host a celebration drive-thru event for our Lenawee County Veterans on Veterans Day, by handing out free apple butter from a local orchard. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you...
wlen.com
Adrian City Commission Rescinds State of Emergency for Riverview Terrace Situation
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted, unanimously, to rescind their Declaration of Emergency on the Riverview Terrace situation. The resolution states that the Emergency Operations Center Team, along with agency representatives, continue to assist residents with housing and other needs, however at this time the immediate crisis has passed.
Free gas given in Jackson via Mama Tu-Tu initiative to help with rising costs
JACKSON, MI -- Cars wrapped around the Valero gas station on Francis Street as Jackson residents lined up for free gas. As more and more passersby stopped to see what was happening, visitors began video recording and calling their friends to let them know. Soon enough the entirety of the block was filled with cheering onlookers and lined-up cars.
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
wlen.com
District Court Judge-Elect Todd Morgan Reflects Upon Election Night Win
Adrian, MI – Todd Morgan reacted to the results of Tuesday’s midterm election, which put him on the bench for Lenawee County’s District Court. The Judge-elect spoke with WLEN News after the win over Ashley Hanson-Grimes…. He was appointed to the position earlier this year by Governor...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
wlen.com
State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win
Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
WILX-TV
Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
No new Jackson jail: Jackson Co. Sheriff reacts
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A new jail will not be coming to downtown Jackson. This comes as the proposal that would have paid to build the new facility failed to pass. About 58% of people voted against it. The Jackson County jail built in the ’50s isn’t going anywhere. This comes as the sheriff’s department […]
iheart.com
ALERT! Box Tree Moth found in Michigan - Amy Stone
This BYGL Alert is an update on the box tree moth (BTM) (Cydalima perspectalis). On May 28, 2021, BYGL contributor Joe Boggs authored an alert about this invasive species that was on the radar, and continues to be on the radar for Ohio. The alert can be found at: https://bygl.osu.edu/index.php/node/1792.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
Jackson woman ordered to pay $77K to senior living condos in embezzlement case
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson woman has been ordered to pay more than $70,000 to the senior-centric condominium in an embezzlement case. Regina Brewer, 53, was given a suspended jail sentence of 365 days and 36 months of probation by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan Wednesday. She was also ordered to pay $77,934 to Fayette Arms Condominiums in Jackson, were she formerly served as treasurer.
wlen.com
Zorn Wins MI 34th District State Rep. Race vs Dahlgren
Adrian, MI – After being Lenawee County’s State Senator in Lansing, Dale Zorn will represent most of Lenawee in the State House. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that with all precincts reporting for the newly-drawn district that the Republican finished with 24,145 votes, compared to 14,642 for Democrat John Dahlgren.
wlen.com
Van Doren and Martis to join Lenawee County Commission; Stimpson, Bolton and Collins Hold Seats
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners will look a little bit different after the unofficial results of Tuesday’s midterm election. Incumbents David Stimpson-R, Karol “KZ” Bolton-D, and Terry Collins-R held on to their seats after defeating challengers Tuesday. The other districts were unopposed. James Van Doren-R and Kevon Martis-R will be joining the Commission once election results are certified and the new board takes over.
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
