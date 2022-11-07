ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian City Commission Rescinds State of Emergency for Riverview Terrace Situation

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted, unanimously, to rescind their Declaration of Emergency on the Riverview Terrace situation. The resolution states that the Emergency Operations Center Team, along with agency representatives, continue to assist residents with housing and other needs, however at this time the immediate crisis has passed.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win

Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

No new Jackson jail: Jackson Co. Sheriff reacts

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A new jail will not be coming to downtown Jackson. This comes as the proposal that would have paid to build the new facility failed to pass. About 58% of people voted against it. The Jackson County jail built in the ’50s isn’t going anywhere. This comes as the sheriff’s department […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

ALERT! Box Tree Moth found in Michigan - Amy Stone

This BYGL Alert is an update on the box tree moth (BTM) (Cydalima perspectalis). On May 28, 2021, BYGL contributor Joe Boggs authored an alert about this invasive species that was on the radar, and continues to be on the radar for Ohio. The alert can be found at: https://bygl.osu.edu/index.php/node/1792.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson woman ordered to pay $77K to senior living condos in embezzlement case

JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson woman has been ordered to pay more than $70,000 to the senior-centric condominium in an embezzlement case. Regina Brewer, 53, was given a suspended jail sentence of 365 days and 36 months of probation by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan Wednesday. She was also ordered to pay $77,934 to Fayette Arms Condominiums in Jackson, were she formerly served as treasurer.
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

Zorn Wins MI 34th District State Rep. Race vs Dahlgren

Adrian, MI – After being Lenawee County’s State Senator in Lansing, Dale Zorn will represent most of Lenawee in the State House. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that with all precincts reporting for the newly-drawn district that the Republican finished with 24,145 votes, compared to 14,642 for Democrat John Dahlgren.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Van Doren and Martis to join Lenawee County Commission; Stimpson, Bolton and Collins Hold Seats

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners will look a little bit different after the unofficial results of Tuesday’s midterm election. Incumbents David Stimpson-R, Karol “KZ” Bolton-D, and Terry Collins-R held on to their seats after defeating challengers Tuesday. The other districts were unopposed. James Van Doren-R and Kevon Martis-R will be joining the Commission once election results are certified and the new board takes over.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
MUNITH, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI

