This slideshow requires JavaScript. SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange planned a weekend retreat in the Poconos for young families to connect, make new family friends and have some seasonal fun. To keep members engaged during the technology sabbath, Rabbi Abigail Treu, Cantor Eliana Kissner and education director Gavin Hirsch provided many interactive programs for the families. They sang together, studied Torah, participated in a Shabbat meditation circle and recited prayers. They also took advantage of the expansive facility at Camp Harlem. They went hiking, played board games, made animal sand art and relaxed by the bonfire.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO