Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College truck driving academy is open for enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With truck drivers in need, the Amarillo College truck driving continuing education is open for enrollment. The program is accepting applications on a first come, first serve bases. The transportation industry is growing fast and there is a high demand for well-trained drivers in the next...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Discovery Center hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children Nov. 21-23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children later this month. The camps will consist of crafts, science activities, and experiments, and are for ages three through fourth grade on Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Children will be able to enjoy amazing demonstrations, epic experiments, explorer-approved...
AMARILLO, TX
koxe.com

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair. The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle. Veterans are given...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX

