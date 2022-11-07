Read full article on original website
Wuensche family brings Texas Tech into Guinness World Records
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.” The family posted about it Thursday on social media. GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is […]
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
KFDA
Workforce Solutions Panhandle & the Texas Veterans Commission are helping thousands of Veterans find employment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, and the Texas Workforce Commission hosted the 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair. This is a part of Hiring our Heroes movement recognizing veterans for their service to Texas and the nation. Over three dozen companies were...
KFDA
‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Amarillo Downtown library closes for safety concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12. APL states that all library […]
KFDA
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting workshop series to support those grieving during the holidays
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays. The series, called Grief and the Holidays Support Workshop, is free to the public. The following dates for the workshop are Nov....
KFDA
Amarillo College truck driving academy is open for enrollment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With truck drivers in need, the Amarillo College truck driving continuing education is open for enrollment. The program is accepting applications on a first come, first serve bases. The transportation industry is growing fast and there is a high demand for well-trained drivers in the next...
KFDA
Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
KFDA
Discovery Center hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children Nov. 21-23
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children later this month. The camps will consist of crafts, science activities, and experiments, and are for ages three through fourth grade on Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Children will be able to enjoy amazing demonstrations, epic experiments, explorer-approved...
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
koxe.com
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
everythinglubbock.com
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
KFDA
Amarillo City Council examining possibility of improving downtown and East Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff briefed the Amarillo city council yesterday on the possibility of deploying the strategy that has allowed for investment and improvements downtown. A tax increment reinvestment zone collects additional taxes collected due to increases in property value and invests the money into projects in the...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
KFDA
11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair. The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle. Veterans are given...
KFDA
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Borger officials announce emergency drill at Johnson Tank Farm
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – City of Borger and Hutchinson County officials announced that there would be an Emergency Response Drill at the Johnson Tank Farm on Highway 136 and FM 1559 on Thursday, as a courtesy to others in the community. According to officials, the drill will run from around 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
