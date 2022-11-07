Maybe Tom Brady really has lost his touch. While the Tampa Bay quarterback struggles through a 4-5 season, one of his most high-profile endorsers, cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, unraveled in epic fashion this week. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving Brady—and some of the other biggest brands in sports—to pick up the pieces. Not long ago, FTX was one of the world’s largest crypto startups, valued at $32 billion (or roughly the value of every National League baseball team, combined). Its founder, 30-year-old MIT grad Sam Bankman-Fried, who became known as SBF, drew comparisons to the likes of Warren Buffet and...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO