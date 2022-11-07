ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

WVNews

C. Janette Lipscomb

OAKLAND — C. Janette Lipscomb, 80, of Oakland passed away on Wednesday, Nov.r 9, 2022, at Oakland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Oakland. Born Dec. 3, 1941, in Blairsville, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Ira and Glynn Coker.
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

San Francisco 60, Cal Poly 48

CAL POLY (1-1) Koroma 6-8 2-4 15, Stevenson 2-7 1-2 5, Hunter 2-6 3-4 8, Pierce 2-6 1-3 6, Taylor 2-6 3-5 7, Sanders 1-6 0-0 2, Fleming 0-2 0-0 0, Prukop 0-1 1-2 1, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 17-46 11-20 48.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Podziemski powers Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 34 points led Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62 on Thursday night. Podziemski had 11 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Carlos Stewart scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.
SANTA CLARA, CA

