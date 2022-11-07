SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 34 points led Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62 on Thursday night. Podziemski had 11 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Carlos Stewart scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.

