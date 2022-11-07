ALABASTER – For the Ensor family, lighting up their home at Christmastime for others to enjoy is becoming a family tradition. “We first participated in the Alabaster Tour of Lights last year, and we loved it,” Tyffanie Ensor said. “We have always decorated our house at Christmas time, but putting special touches to the house and knowing people were getting out to come look at them was really fun.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO