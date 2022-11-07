Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
TMS raises money for diabetic research through sneaker campaign
ALABASTER – Thompson Middle School National Junior Honor Society students recently sold 422 pairs of shoes as a fundraiser for JDRF. The fundraiser focuses on raising money for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for diabetes by selling paper “sneakers.”. “This is...
Shelby Reporter
Lay Lake Boat Club donates more than $50,000 in the past 5 years
PELHAM – Lay Lake Boat Club has grown significantly since its origination in 2013 and now hosts Poker Runs, concerts on the water and a variety of other events. Lay Lake Boat Club donates all the money that is raised in the Annual Poker Run to Philip Davis Foundation and has donated over $50,000 in the past five years. Jason Gunnels is the president of the Lay Lake Boat Club.
Shelby Reporter
Creations Galore and Moore in downtown Calera expands location
CALERA – Calera Main Street, announced today that Creations Galore and Moore, a locally woman-owned and operated bakery, is more than tripling in size with a new expansion. The new site is opening for business with an official ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Located at...
Shelby Reporter
Dazzling decor becomes family tradition in city Tour of Lights
ALABASTER – For the Ensor family, lighting up their home at Christmastime for others to enjoy is becoming a family tradition. “We first participated in the Alabaster Tour of Lights last year, and we loved it,” Tyffanie Ensor said. “We have always decorated our house at Christmas time, but putting special touches to the house and knowing people were getting out to come look at them was really fun.”
Neighbors say abandoned building in the Wahouma neighborhood becoming a safety concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman believes that an abandoned building in her neighborhood is becoming a hotspot for trash and crime. After several failed attempts to get help from the city and police, she decided to call CBS 42’s Your Voice, Your Station team to find out what’s keeping city leaders from fixing it. […]
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools hold Trunk-or-Treat, ESL event to celebrate heritage
PELHAM – The Pelham United club at Pelham High School has been busy hosting two fantastic events this week according to the Pelham High School official Facebook page. On Monday, Nov. 1 exceptional education students from Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School enjoyed a Trunk or Treat celebrating Halloween according to the Pelham High School Facebook page.
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
Shelby Reporter
Second annual Taste of Alabaster planned for Nov. 17
ALABASTER – Local residents will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a sampling of what Alabaster has to offer. The second annual Taste of Alabaster will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6- 9 p.m. at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster. “It gives them an opportunity to visit...
Shelby Reporter
Helena Eagle Scouts celebrated in special ceremony
HELENA – Five Helena High School students achieved the coveted rank of Eagle Scout this year. Zachary Frowine, Tristan Mitchell, Carley Seabrooke, Connor Seabrooke and Ethan Tinney completed various projects around Shelby County on their path to becoming Eagle Scouts. “All five of these Scouts helped work on each...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham addressing ride-sharing scooter parking issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The City of Birmingham is working with micro-mobility vendor VEO Ride to address parking issues with its popular battery-powered scooter service. With the pain of downtown parking, Rob Fulham says Birmingham's newest mode of micro-mobility is the way to go. "It's nice to be able to...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo sets date for annual Christmas parade
MONTEVALLO – Residents have become accustomed to seeing downtown Montevallo turn into a scene from a holiday movie this time of year, and on Thursday, Dec. 1, downtown will become even more festive during the city’s Christmas parade. The event will start with Christmas music from JQ’s One...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 15 through Oct. 21
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 15-21: -Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue, two plastic straws with residue, marijuana (.95 gram), suspected Fentanyl (.35 gram) and meth (.05 gram) were confiscated.
Gunshot victim stumbles into Birmingham’s Arrington Middle School, sparks lockdown
A Birmingham school was put on lockdown briefly Thursday when a gunshot victim stumbled in the lobby. It turns out the man had been shot several days ago and had just left the hospital against medical advice. Sgt. Monica Law said the situation was quickly resolved and no one at Arrington Medical School was ever in danger.
birminghamtimes.com
‘We Got Married at 8 o’clock in the Morning…the Concept was ‘Morning Glory’’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Birmingham football stops Venice in double overtime, wins instant classic Open Division clash 28-27
The Patriots hung on after stopping the Gondoliers on a two point conversion
wbrc.com
Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
3 arrested in connection with shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church
Three people are under arrest and facing charges in connection with a shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on November 6.
wbrc.com
Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
