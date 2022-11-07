Ant Anstead Posts Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Hudson After Legal Battle With Christina Hall

Ant Anstead shared new Instagram photos of his son Hudson following his legal battle with Christina Hall over the “exploitation” of their child. Here’s what the English TV presenter posted and what fans are saying about the pictures after he accused his ex-wife of exploiting their son.

Ant Anstead posted photos of his and Christina Hall’s son wearing a Halloween costume

On Nov. 5, Ant Anstead made an Instagram post showing several photos of his son, Hudson, dressed as a police officer for Halloween. Anstead shares the 3-year-old with his ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall.

“What a whirlwind! I haven’t had a moment to breathe!!! But an incredibly fun week!!” Anstead captioned the carousel of photos. “James and @beverleyknight came to stay for a few days and we got to go full Halloween mode with Hudzo, letting him choose his own costume. Of all the costumes we looked at – it was quite a process – he was set on being a policeman for Halloween! The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree (I was ex-police back in the UK many years ago). We never really did Halloween as a kid (it’s [sic] didn’t used to be a big deal in the UK).”

The photos showed Hudson posing in front of a mirror, in the driver’s seat of a police car, and with two other people (likely Anstead and his girlfriend, actor Renée Zellweger ) dressed as ghosts, among other images.

Ant Anstead recently fought Christina Hall for custody of their son, claiming the HGTV star ‘exploited’ Hudson

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been fighting each other for custody of Hudson for several months. The former couple married in December 2018 and divorced in June 2021.

In April, the English TV presenter requested emergency custody, accusing his ex-wife of endangering their son and putting him at medical risk. His request was denied after Hall filed documents refuting Anstead’s claims, and the former spouses were required to attend mediation.

On Sept. 26, the Wheeler Dealers star filed a supplemental declaration claiming Hall exploited their child on social media . Days later, the Christina on the Coast star shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show Hudson on her reality shows or social media.

Fans questioned the English TV presenter’s decision to share photos of his child

Some fans are confused about why Ant Anstead is comfortable posting photos of his son after accusing Christina Hall of exploiting their child on social media. They questioned the Wheeler Dealers star in the comments section of his Instagram post showing Hudson’s Halloween costume.

“Why is it ok to blast your ex for posting pics of Hudson so she doesn’t but you totally do?????” one fan wrote. “So not fair or right!!!”

“Why is Hudzo exploited here when your ex can’t show pics of him?” another fan asked. “Something wrong with this.” Another fan replied, “His ex can show pics of him, she just can’t use him in advertising. She’s made her own decision to not show him anymore.”

“Why is it ok for you to post pictures all the time of Hudson but it’s not ok for his mom? Just wondering…..” said one fan, while another wrote, “It bothers me he’s on here! If Christina can’t post YOU shouldn’t!”

And one fan wrote, “I don’t like seeing your son on your posts!” To which Anstead replied, “I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s best you unfollow as I will continue to post hudzo. Wish you well x x.”

