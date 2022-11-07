ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Survivor 43’ Fans Are Complaining About Tribal Council Scenes

By Nicole Weaver
 3 days ago

Survivor episodes sometimes show strategizing at camp that leads to the vote at Tribal Council. But fans aren’t happy about how the council is being handled in season 43 for multiple reasons.

Tribal Council led to a shocking vote on ‘Survivor 43’

The episode “Bull in a China Shop” showed a long immunity challenge. Mike “Gabler” Gabler won, so he was safe from going home.

It also showed an advantage in the water well. James Jones took it in front of multiple castaways, and it looked like he was in danger of going home because of this.

Tribal Council started with Jeff Probst asking the cast how hard it was to survive just one day on the show, what happened once they returned to camp after the challenge, and if the Baka/Vesi alliance is still happening against Coco.

Dwight Moore claimed everyone is playing for themselves at this point. Probst asked if there were any discussions about advantages. Noelle Lambert claimed they have to come up with multiple backup plans in case advantages are played. Jeff then asked Cody Assenmacher for a surfing analogy.

In the end, Dwight was voted off. This left many fans confused.

‘Survivor 43’ fans are complaining about Jeff Probst’s questions at Tribal Council

After the episode “Bull in a China Shop,” one fan started a Reddit thread about Tribal Council. “It bothered me. I was waiting for game talk or discussion about the vote. It seemed like the players were kinda bored, and just appeasing Jeff. For example Cody answering with a surfer analogy to make Jeff happy. Is there really nothing to cover at tribal anymore, or are the contestants too tight lipped with plans?” the Redditor asked.

“The season is being poorly edited to try and hide the winner,” one fan claimed. “There appears to be a 6 person alliance controlling the game, but instead of highlighting this they’re making it look like the game is fluid to seem exciting and like anything could happen. The reality is that Owen, Jeanine , Gabler, Noelle, and Ryan are on the outs.”

“Apart from the cringe shark sound and surfer analogies, I personally hated the call back to Jesse’s survey ratings and jeff reiterating how funny that was because I dont understand, I didnt find it funny the first time and jeff’s laughs seemed forced?? Idk maybe I just missed the joke,” another person added.

“I don’t get why tribal council has to take up so much of each episode. I don’t care to hear 10 minutes of people talking in circles making nonsense metaphors and never giving away any of what’s happening around camp or in their strategy,” one comment reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QBWx_0j230o3q00
(L-R): Noelle Lambert, Dwight Moore, Jeanine Zheng, Cassidy Clark, Jesse Lopez, Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Ryan Medrano, Sami Layadi, Owen Knight, Cody Assenmacher and James Jones on ‘Survivor 43’ | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

However, there are some fans who believe it could be worse. “I’d rather have that than whisper city,” one person wrote.

“YES! If I have to sit through another tribal council where I have zero idea who is going and why I will be pissed,” someone else agreed.

Fans will have to wait and see if anything will change. But it looks like there is a lot of frustration with the editing of this season.

