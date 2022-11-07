ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Magruder High School Bathroom Shooter Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BK9KT_0j230OJ400
Steven Alston Jr. Photo Credit: Montgomery County State's Attorney Office

A teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after shooting a fellow student with a manufactured ghost gun in a Maryland high school bathroom, officials announce.

Steven Alston Jr., 18 was 17-years-old when he shot a 15-year-old student on Jan. 21, 2022 inside of a bathroom at Magruder High School, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Alston Jr. was charged as an adult in the crime.

“I want to express gratitude for the collaboration between Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery County Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office immediately following the shooting and for their actions in resolving the situation that day without any further violence. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Carlotta Woodward and Donna Fenton for their extraordinary work in the prosecution of this case,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
WUSA9

19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Convenience Store Robber Gets Prison Time For Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy In Baltimore

Federal officials say that a serial convenience store robber in Maryland will spend more than a decade in prison for illegally possessing a firearm to further his drug trade. Baltimore resident Billy Wesson, 20, has been sentenced to 125 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Department of Justice announced..
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Burglary of Middle School; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a burglary that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
402K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy