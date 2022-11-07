Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr says progress continues to be made at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Fairchild. With the relocation of Kirchner Building Services to the site of the old Goodwill building plus much of the corner, the city has been purchasing properties to make room, forcing some residents to have to move. As the purchase of additional real estate came before the City Council Public Works Committee Tuesday evening, Mayor Williams mentioned that new places to live have been found for some who were very vocal about the situation. The mayor says, Veterans living on that corner have been able, as the Council suggested, to seek assistance from Veterans organizations.

