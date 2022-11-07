Read full article on original website
WCIA
The Survivor Resource Center’s NoMore Campaign
We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Local DeMolay Chapter for young men receives Charter
DANVILLE, IL, November 7, 2022- This past Saturday November 5th, L. L. Lockard Chapter of Illinois DeMolay received its Charter from DeMolay International. The Chapter met in the afternoon with DeMolays from all over Illinois and Indiana as it welcomed three new young men as members. The Executive Officer of DeMolay in Illinois, Russ Scanlan, presented the Chapter its Charter and congratulated its members for their persistence in overcoming obstacles, especially the recent pandemic, to build the new chapter.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Vermilion County Help Network – Local Resource Information – Helping Make Connections”
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HELP NETWORK RELEASE. Danville, IL, November 2022 –The community coalition, previously known as the Central Illinois Community Health Network, rebranded and launched their public website, vchelp.org, at the launch and learn breakfast at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center on Wednesday, November 2. This...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Officially Underway
(Above) Salvation Army Advisory Board member Sherri Smith from CIBM Bank and Salvation Army Special Events and Development Coordinator Melissa Wilhelm accept Red Kettle donations; Veterans Day morning at Mad Goat Coffee on Gilbert Street. If you stopped by the southern Mad Goat Coffee along Gilbert Street Friday morning on...
Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Public Works Mtg: Kirchner Project Progress, Insurance Increases
Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr says progress continues to be made at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Fairchild. With the relocation of Kirchner Building Services to the site of the old Goodwill building plus much of the corner, the city has been purchasing properties to make room, forcing some residents to have to move. As the purchase of additional real estate came before the City Council Public Works Committee Tuesday evening, Mayor Williams mentioned that new places to live have been found for some who were very vocal about the situation. The mayor says, Veterans living on that corner have been able, as the Council suggested, to seek assistance from Veterans organizations.
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
smilepolitely.com
The C-U at Home building will become a low barrier shelter
C-U at Home and the City of Champaign Township have reached an agreement for the township to purchase the building that currently houses the homeless shelter. The township will turn it into a low barrier shelter, called Strides, where community members in need of emergency shelter can stay regardless of sobriety. C-U at Home requires people to be sober in order to utilize their services.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Announces “Foodmobile” Food Giveaway in Danville SAT NOV 12th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Where: Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St, Danville, IL. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 11/12/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Potterfest Once Again a Danville First Fridays Winner
This past Friday evening’s First Friday’s POTTERFEST event in Downtown Danville, as well as at the library, proved to be a major success yet again, with amazing costumes once again all over. Danville Community Relational Administrator Ashton Greer says, it’s just a matter of adjusting and improving year...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Source Found; Georgetown-Ridge Farm H.S. Threat Case Will be Turned Over to V.C. State’s Attorney
THE FOLLOWING IS A GEORGETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/06/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, Georgetown Police Department received information of a threat against Georgetown Ridge Farm High School students. Due to the nature of the threat and to allow the threat to be properly investigated, school officials made a decision to cancel classes at all Georgetown Ridge Farm CUSD4 schools.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Flu Shots Available to Walk-Ins at Vermilion County Health Department
DANVILLE — Flu shots are now available on a walk-in basis at the Vermilion County Health Department, and the Department can bill most insurance providers to help with the cost. The flu shots are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at the Health Department at 200 South...
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Works Director: We are Ready to Begin Winter
With plenty of concern all around the country about logistics the transportation of goods, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter says the city salt dome is ready for winter. AUDIO: We got our dome completely full of salt right now, it’s ready to go. The price of salt is going...
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
Champaign County Clerk reports cyber-attacks on servers
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is reporting that computer server performance is being impacted by cyber-attacks on the network and servers. The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT […]
Long lines, cyber-attack not stopping Champaign voters from casting ballot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Arron Ammons said a cyber-attack caused a bit of a backup at some locations on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from showing up at the polls. Kali Griffin, a first-time voter in Champaign County, waited about 15 minutes at Parkland College to share her voice. “I think […]
