Baton Rouge, LA

LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley.

They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics.

LSU stuns Alabama in overtime, handing the Tide their second loss of season

At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in overtime. Three minutes later, the Tigers defeated Alabama on a 2-point conversion when Mason Taylor caught a short pass from Jayden Daniels to clinch the 32-31 victory.

In both cases, the seismograph at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics registered that fans “shook the Earth.”

LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics
