Steven Wayne Johnson
Steven Wayne Johnson, age 61, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. He was born on Dec. 10, 1960, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Gary and Linnet (Lee) Johnson. Steven graduated from Bradford High School in 1979. He married Denise Johnson on October 8th...
Patricia L. Persinger Hill
Patricia L. Persinger Hill, 78, of Muscoda died Monday, November 7, 2022. Patricia was born on March 3, 1944, the daughter of Everett and Myra (Morgan) Persinger. She loved family, friends, flowers, gardening, and traveling. Patricia also liked cooking, playing games, and entertaining. She retired from an educational teacher store that she enjoyed helping teachers and children shop for their needed supplies.
Gerald L. Tracy
Gerald L. Tracy, 88, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Tracy on October 18, 1934 in Juneau, Wisconsin, the oldest of 18 kids. Gerald married Terry Helling at the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois in 1977.
Barbara Ann Lee
MADISON – Barbara Ann Lee, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Oakwood Village East. She was born on June 26, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Stanley Matuszak and Mary (Landowski) Matuszak. Barbara graduated from Holy Angels Academy High School in Milwaukee, then went on to earn her Associates Degree in accounting from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She married George Lee on Nov. 24, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis.
Stoughton school referenda for improvements, construction pass
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Voters in Stoughton have approved a pair of referenda meant to fund a series of construction and improvement projects throughout the Stoughton School District. The first of the two referenda — which asked voters to approve up to $36.3 million for a remodel of the district’s...
