MADISON – Barbara Ann Lee, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Oakwood Village East. She was born on June 26, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Stanley Matuszak and Mary (Landowski) Matuszak. Barbara graduated from Holy Angels Academy High School in Milwaukee, then went on to earn her Associates Degree in accounting from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She married George Lee on Nov. 24, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis.

