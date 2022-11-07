Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Emergency services prepare for busiest night of year
Scotland's emergency services have been preparing for their busiest night of the year. In Glasgow, they are watching over bonfire night from a Nasa-style control centre in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour. It comes less than a week after riot police were called to disturbances involving fireworks in Dundee.
rsvplive.ie
Drivers to receive doubled fines for 16 road safety offences from tomorrow
Drivers will see fines for 16 road safety offences double from tomorrow. The change was announced during the summer and comes into effect on Thursday, 27 October from midnight. Those affected include drivers with full licenses, learner drivers and motorcyclists. People fined for speeding will now be charged €160 instead...
More will die if nothing is done: Coroner says road chiefs must act on smart motorways after mother-of-five, 62, was killed when Mercedes ploughed into her broken-down Nissan in slow lane after 153 cars passed by without alerting authorities
Future deaths 'will occur' unless action is taken to improve smart motorway safety, a senior coroner warned after conducting an inquest into the death of a mother-of-five. Nicola Mendy wrote to National Highways to express concern that 153 vehicles passed a stranded car before a fatal collision on one of the roads without a hard shoulder.
BBC
Sunderland's orange e-scooters to be replaced by blue ones
A new e-scooter operator has been found for Sunderland after the existing provider pulled out, blaming rises in energy costs as part of its decision. Zwings and its blue scooters will take over from Neuron's familiar orange models from the start of December. The service will launch with 100 e-scooters...
BBC
Driver sentenced for impeding ambulance in Maidenhead
A driver has been given a suspended prison sentence for blocking an ambulance on a emergency call. Albert Butler, 38, was filmed from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) vehicle driving along the A4 towards Maidenhead, Berkshire in February. Butler, who admitted dangerous driving and obstructing an emergency worker, was...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Twyford couple killed in road accident named by police
A couple from Twyford who died on Saturday (November 5) morning in a car crash near Cirencester has been named by police. David Haynes and his wife Beryl died when their car was involved in a collision on the B4425 near Cirencester. David Haynes, who was from Twyford, was aged...
BBC
Warburton Toll Bridge: Public inquiry into price rise begins
A public inquiry into controversial plans to increase the cost of using a toll bridge from 12p to £1 will get under way later. Its owner Peel Ports wants to raise the cost of using Warburton Toll Bridge to pay for repairs. But there has been opposition from councils,...
BBC
York: Measures to ease city centre blue badge ban 'a disgrace'
A failure to bring in measures to ease access to York for disabled people following a blue badge ban was a "disgrace", a meeting has heard. Councillors voted last November to prevent disabled parking in pedestrianised areas to allow anti-terror defences to be installed. Thousands have signed a petition urging...
BBC
Rhos-on-Sea one-way promenade road gets green light
Controversial plans for a one-way road along a seafront promenade have been given the green light. The new traffic system, which forms part of £14m coastal defence work at Rhos-on-Sea, has been agreed by Conwy council's cabinet. It means the promenade road will become a single lane. About 100...
BBC
Warning of delays at Oakham level crossings after bridge hit by lorry
Drivers are being warned to expect delays at a town's level crossings due to repairs to a bridge that was struck by a lorry. Network Rail said it was working to fix Foster's Bridge, in Rutland, after the crash on Saturday. It said repairs on 12 and 19 November would...
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe pensioner behind Dover immigration centre bombing died of asphyxiation, inquest hears
An inquest into the death of a Buckinghamshire pensioner who bombed a Dover immigration centre has found he died by asphyxiation. Andrew Leak, from Wooburn Green in High Wycombe, threw two to three homemade incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil centre on October 30. The 66-year-old was found dead...
BBC
Tyres worth £7k stolen from Morecambe Stagecoach bus depot
Tyres worth £7,000 have been stolen from a bus depot in Morecambe. Three men took the tyres from the Stagecoach depot on the White Lund Industrial Estate between 18:50 and 19:40 GMT on 1 November. The men drove into the depot twice, in a van, taking 18 new Bridgestone...
BBC
M25 disruption: Arrests over fourth day of Just Stop Oil protests
Several people who climbed gantries on the M25 have been arrested, as the motorway is disrupted for a fourth day. Essex Police said it detained a woman at about 07:10 GMT on the clockwise carriageway about 1.5 miles (2.4km) before junction 28 for the A12. Surrey Police made two arrests...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Neighbours to Hellfire Caves in Wycombe hit out at plans to sell alcohol as Thames Valley Police object
Plans for a popular tourist attraction in Buckinghamshire to sell alcohol until 11pm have been criticised by neighbours and police. But the new licence could be approved if councillors add agreed conditions. Bosses at Hellfire Caves, a 160-year-old attraction in West Wycombe, have applied for a new premises licence that...
BBC
Warwick and Leamington Spa to offer free parking for festive shoppers
Shoppers are set to be able to park for free at weekends around Warwick and Leamington Spa in the run up to Christmas. Warwick District Council confirmed the plans at its cabinet meeting, acknowledging footfall was struggling in town centres. Spaces at Riverside House and Milverton Hill will be opened...
BBC
Train disruption continues despite cancelled strikes
Most rail services continue to be disrupted on Monday despite a series of planned strikes being called off. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5,7 and 9 November - were cancelled but passengers are still being urged to check whether their trains are running. The...
Comments / 0