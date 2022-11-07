ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman stabbed during a fight in Cambridge Estates apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Gina McNeely stabbed a woman, according to police, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Lexington Court in Cambridge Estates Apartments in Lafayette. McNeely, 25, drove a friend to the apartment complex to confront a man whom she previously dated, according to police.
