Read full article on original website
I brought the weed
2d ago
Awesome, if anyone should get to go to something like this it should be his daughter instead of some chick he is banging or something...
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 25