Kim Kardashian's Milk-Bath Nails Shine Against Her Latex Dress
Kim Kardashian is proving that milk-bath nails can complement any of her fashion eras. On Nov. 7, the entrepreneur attended the CFDA Awards wearing a latex dress, and the elegant manicure pulled the look together flawlessly. Kardashian stuck true to the trend's roots: her nails were painted a pale milky...
Jennifer Garner Debuts Chic New Hairstyle
Jennifer Garner is ready for the holiday season with a brand new hairstyle. On Nov. 10, the actress hit the town for The Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles, but all eyes were on her new ‘do. The 13 Going on 30, who is known for her shoulder-length...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Alba Baptista
Chris Evans is reportedly off the market. On Nov. 10, just days after Evans was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, a source told People that Evans has been dating actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious." The source added that "they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Reps for Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure
Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
Jennifer Lopez Explains Decision to Take Ben Affleck's Last Name: "We're Husband and Wife"
Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in a gorgeous ceremony in Riceboro, GA, back in August, and now the 53-year-old is opening up about married life. In her December Vogue cover story, Lopez reacted to the disappointment some people felt when they found out she was taking her husband's last name. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," she explained. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Shares Her Top Holiday Styling Tips
With the holiday season approaching, invites for seasonal celebrations ahead are bound to start filling up your inbox. As fun as the end-of-the-year festivities may be, navigating what to wear during such a busy time can be an exhausting feat. To make the process less painful, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who's responsible for Anne Hathaway's iconic, head-turning looks, is sharing her top styling tips to curating a chic and functional holiday wardrobe with ease.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Next Album Will Be the "Most Honest Work" She's Ever Done
It's been almost a decade since Jennifer Lopez released an album, but she's gearing up to drop her most personal project to date. The 53-year-old singer opened up about her untitled ninth album in her December cover story for Vogue, published Nov. 8, with the outlet calling it "the most honest work she has ever done."
Deuxmoi, Instagram’s Gossip Girl, talks new novel ‘Anon Pls’
These days, people hungry for a status update on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson or Shawn Mendes’ Starbucks order are skipping old standbys like TMZ and People and instead turning to Deuxmoi. The Instagram account boasting 1.7 million followers is run by an anonymous woman living in New York...
Target's Faux-Fur Electric Throw Blanket Is Stylish and Cozy
Throw blankets are one of my favorite home decor pieces, and I have an extensive collection to prove it. Most of them are impulsive buys, and I can't help but indulge in them because I'm all about a cozy vibe. You can elegantly drape it over a corner of your sofa, bed, or accent seating to give it an elegant yet comforting feel. Plus, it's the perfect accessory for cuddling up and staying warm in the chilly weather, especially heated ones. As someone who gets cold pretty often, throw blankets are a must in my life.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Have a "She's All That" Reunion: "What a Great Night"
It's a "She's All That" reunion for Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook! The duo met up on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Christmas With You," Prinze Jr.'s forthcoming holiday rom-com, on Nov. 8. Cook documented the nostalgic reunion on her Instagram, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you my friend! Headline: Check anyone who doesn't love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse. SO GOOD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Congratulations to the whole team, you smashed it."
Marsai Martin, Simu Liu, and More Featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show has finally arrived, and its star-studded appearances are just as dazzling as the fashion. For the fourth edition of her lingerie event, released Nov. 9, Rihanna enlisted a cast of celebrities, dancers, and a few musical acts — including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell — to bring her seductive fever dream to life, and once again, set the bar high for the fashion world.
Tia Mowry on How Her Holiday Traditions Are Changing: "We're Kind of Passing the Torch Down"
Tia Mowry is ready to kick back and relax with her family this holiday season. While promoting her partnership with LACTAID®, the actor, entrepreneur, and mom of two dished to POPSUGAR her Thanksgiving and Christmas plans, and how excited she is to gather with all her loved ones. We're...
Everything to Know About Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is officially streaming worldwide on Prime Video, featuring appearances by models Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee, as well as memorable performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Actor Johnny Depp also makes a controversial cameo, which has fans stirring following his highly publicized lawsuit with ex Amber Heard.
Model Emily Ratajkowski Makes a Point to Give Her Son Baby Dolls — Here's Why That Matters
Model Emily Ratajkowski takes raising a son very seriously. The 31-year-old mother has spoken before about the responsibility of raising her 1-year-old, Sylvester Apollo Bear, away from the culture of toxic masculinity. "I see [toxic masculinity] in my life, the ways that it limits men, and how depressing their existence...
Jason Momoa and His Kids Prove Humor Runs in the Family at the "Slumberland" Premiere
Jason Momoa made the "Slumberland" premiere a family affair. The actor walked the Nov. 9 red carpet with his mom, Coni Momoa, and his two children, 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with his ex, Lisa Bonet. Though this marks a rare red carpet outing for the family, Momoa's kids did previously accompany him to "The Batman" premiere earlier this year in March.
I Tested Out the Luxury Bag Rental Service That's All Over TikTok
Of all the luxury items out there, designer bags are my most coveted. And since I'll sadly never have Kylie Jenner's color-coded closet filled with immaculate purses touting labels like Hermès, Chanel, Balenciaga, and more, I settled for the next best (realistic) thing: a Vivrelle monthly membership ($39 and up). The rental subscription service offers those without Hollywood budgets the opportunity to borrow designer handbags and jewelry on a monthly basis, providing access into the world of luxury in a sustainable way.
Selena Gomez Turned Down the Lead in "Camp Rock" So Demi Lovato Could Have It
The things you do for friendship. An interview recently resurfaced following the release of Selena Gomez's intimate "My Mind & Me" documentary reveals the star years ago made a professional sacrifice for one of her closest friends at the time, Demi Lovato. In a 2020 appearance on Wildchat Sports, television director David DeLuise, who played the Russo family's lovable patriarch on "Wizards of Waverly Place," said Gomez turned down the starring role in "Camp Rock" to ensure that it would go to Lovato.
