ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL analyst raves about Eagles’ ‘nasty’ offensive line

PHILADELPHIA – Sure, they’re big, but they’re nasty, too. That’s the scouting report Mike Golic Jr., a DraftKings Analyst, and host of the GoJo Podcast, provides on the Eagles’ offensive line. Through eight games, the Eagles have the third-ranked offense in the league (391 total yards per game), ninth in passing (242.3 yards per game), and sixth in rushing (148.8 yards per game). Without the offensive line’s dominance, the Eagles wouldn’t be undefeated through eight games — the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy