Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race almost 2 days after it’s called
HARRISBURG — Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days after it was called for Democrat Josh Shapiro despite members of his own party calling for him to do so. The race wasn’t close. The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner just...
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Josh Shapiro will be Pa.’s next governor. It promises to be his biggest challenge yet.
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro won big in Tuesday’s election, outperforming John Fetterman at the top of the ticket — and even President Joe Biden in 2020 — in almost every Pennsylvania county. But as he prepares to step into the state’s top job with an...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania voters soundly rejected the toxic extremism poisoning our politics. The post Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Here's Where To Find Central Pennsylvania Election Returns, PA Board Of Elections Says
With so many seats up to flip the eyes of the nation seem to be on Pennsylvania and everyone says they have results but who should you trust?. There have already been ballot issues leading to voting hours being extended in one Pennsylvania county. And to complicate the issues, the...
PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
Counties across Central Pa. say the voter turnout was stronger than expected
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in York County made sure their voices were heard in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Just to make sure that the right person got in office, to make sure that everybody’s taken care of and that the right laws are enforced," said voter Melina Paul.
Election 2022: Perry defeats Daniels in 10th Congressional District seat
Though provisional and military ballots are still yet to be counted in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, current votes indicate Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has defeated Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels in a tight race. Unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show Perry with 51.14% of votes (138,422 votes)...
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Inability to access Pa. records delayed identification of shooting victims, coroner says
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County coroner blames an action taken by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official two years ago for delaying positive identification of the four individuals killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage. Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. was referring to the decision of Kurt J. Myers, deputy...
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Veterans Day; turkey prices; dead candidate: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. High: 67; Low: 60. Rain today; cloudy this weekend. Dead candidate: A long-serving Democratic state House member won re-election in Pittsburgh, even though he’ss dead. Rep. Tony DeLuca, 85, died of cancer on Oct. 9, but remained on the ballot because it was past the deadline to remove candidates.
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
