MADISON – Randy Alan Woodward, 61, transitioned in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, following his very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Randy was born on July 23, 1961, to Lawrence and Rosalind (Macintosh) Woodward. Even at an early age, Randy was not a quitter and was great at everything he did. As a youngster, he even expressed this by taping a red marker to a stick and writing “Randy is great” on the ceiling of his childhood home for his family to see.

