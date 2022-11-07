Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Irvin L. Lampman
Irvin L. Lampman, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on March 14, 1941, in Madison, the son of Orlin and Dorothy (Ostrander) Lampman. Irvin met his future wife, Sandra Beach, while selling insurance to her parents. They instantly fell...
Channel 3000
Laura M. Jameson
Laura M. Jameson, age 80, passed away on November 3, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. Laura was formerly known as Laurence or Larry. Laura is survived by her spouse of 44 years, Catherine (Geselbracht); children, Betsy (Rick), Rachel, Sarah (Mike) and Jackie (Colin); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathy and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice (Lucason) and Melvin; and brother, Tommy.
Channel 3000
Steven Wayne Johnson
Steven Wayne Johnson, age 61, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. He was born on Dec. 10, 1960, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Gary and Linnet (Lee) Johnson. Steven graduated from Bradford High School in 1979. He married Denise Johnson on October 8th...
Channel 3000
Barbara Ann Lee
MADISON – Barbara Ann Lee, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Oakwood Village East. She was born on June 26, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Stanley Matuszak and Mary (Landowski) Matuszak. Barbara graduated from Holy Angels Academy High School in Milwaukee, then went on to earn her Associates Degree in accounting from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She married George Lee on Nov. 24, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis.
Channel 3000
Eric Joseph Jandro
MONONA – Eric Joseph Jandro, age 39, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics after a valiant battle with antiphospholipid syndrome. He was born on March 1, 1983, in Escanaba, Mich., the son of Joseph Jandro and Carol (Augustson) McMeen. Eric graduated...
Channel 3000
Gerald L. Tracy
Gerald L. Tracy, 88, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Tracy on October 18, 1934 in Juneau, Wisconsin, the oldest of 18 kids. Gerald married Terry Helling at the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois in 1977.
Channel 3000
Randy A. Woodward
MADISON – Randy Alan Woodward, 61, transitioned in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, following his very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Randy was born on July 23, 1961, to Lawrence and Rosalind (Macintosh) Woodward. Even at an early age, Randy was not a quitter and was great at everything he did. As a youngster, he even expressed this by taping a red marker to a stick and writing “Randy is great” on the ceiling of his childhood home for his family to see.
Channel 3000
Maria “Fidelina” Pineda
Los Angeles/Madison – Maria “Fidelina” Pineda, age 77, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care on November 3, 2022, and is now resting in the loving arms of God. She was born on November 23, 1944, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She moved to the United States and spent 40+ years living in Los Angeles, California. Her last 5 months were lived in Madison, Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Kozy Nuk Cafe’s ‘good food and friendly people’ find home in Cottage Grove
When Meggan O’Brien saw a Facebook post about a restaurant for sale, she took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream. Kozy Nuk Cafe opened its doors on Sept. 1 in Cottage Grove. O’Brien, who owns the restaurant, is a food industry veteran. She started off as...
Channel 3000
Stoughton school referenda for improvements, construction pass
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Voters in Stoughton have approved a pair of referenda meant to fund a series of construction and improvement projects throughout the Stoughton School District. The first of the two referenda — which asked voters to approve up to $36.3 million for a remodel of the district’s...
Comments / 0