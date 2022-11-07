Judge rules Philly shouldn’t be forced to change vote-counting plan for election, but the case isn’t over

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro held a rally in North Philadelphia at Temple University on Saturday night. They discussed several topics ranging from abortion to violent crime. All of them expressed how much better Democrats were at helping people than Republicans and told the crowd they were the ones who truly cared about people. Yet, less than 2 miles from where they were rallying, a gunman opened fire and shot nine people.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO