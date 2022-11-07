Judge rules Philly shouldn’t be forced to change vote-counting plan for election, but the case isn’t over

Read full article on original website
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
billypenn.com
Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
billypenn.com
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
billypenn.com
Strong Philly voter turnout is likely second-highest in recent midterm elections
It looks like Philadelphia voter turnout for the November 2022 election will be the city’s second-best showing for midterms in the past three decades. With most of the mail, and absentee ballots counted, and 96% of in-person divisions reporting, the Thursday morning tally of votes cast in Philly was 453,870. That’s about 42.3% of registered voters in the city.
Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning. City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday.
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
Philadelphia’s homeless, open-air drug users featured in Mexican anti-drug ads
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs. The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
Judge orders state to take teens from overcrowded Philly detention center
PHILADELPHIA — A Commonwealth Court judge has ordered Pennsylvania state officials to take custody of 15 children currently living at a juvenile detention facility in Philadelphia that the city says is dangerously overcrowded and understaffed. They’re among 135 statewide on a waiting list to receive court-ordered treatment at state placements called Youth Development Centers.
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philly: AP fact check
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Taylor Swift adds 17 dates to concert tour including two more in Pennsylvania
Taylor Swift released an updated “Eras Tour” schedule that adds two more concerts in Pennsylvania. Swift will now perform three concerts in Philadelphia and two in Pittsburgh. May 14 was added in Philly and June 16 in Pittsburgh. She will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; 6:30...
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Only 3 votes separate Mark Moffa and Joe Hogan in Bucks County Pa. House district, preliminary results show
There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan. Hogan is leading with only three votes, according to preliminary election...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Washington Examiner
As Obama and Biden talked gun violence in Philly, a mass shooting occurred 2 miles away
President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro held a rally in North Philadelphia at Temple University on Saturday night. They discussed several topics ranging from abortion to violent crime. All of them expressed how much better Democrats were at helping people than Republicans and told the crowd they were the ones who truly cared about people. Yet, less than 2 miles from where they were rallying, a gunman opened fire and shot nine people.
Maj Toure: Gun Control Is 'the Most Racist Practice in America'
Maj Toure wants you armed, trained, and ready to make peace. "If you are not fighting to defend…your life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or property, you probably shouldn't be fighting," says Toure, who runs the Solutionary Center in North Philadelphia. It's a place for locals to learn firearms skills and safety, how to avoid and de-escalate conflicts and to pick up other life skills ranging from first aid to yoga to phlebotomy.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Thousands of mail ballots in Philadelphia are missing signatures, dates and may not be counted
Thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots in Philadelphia are at risk of not being counted because they are missing dates or signatures. The City Commissioners posted lists of the names of voters whose ballots are missing critical information.
PennLive.com
