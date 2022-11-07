Read full article on original website
WJLA
Traffic Alert: Crews respond to fuel spill on I-495, delays expected
7News WASHINGTON — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a fuel spill on the outer loop of I-495 near Silver Spring, Maryland Tuesday afternoon, according to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS). A truck driver struck debris on the road that punctured the truck's 80-gallon...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
WJLA
Maryland couple struck, killed while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
WJLA
Veteran dies after falling out of wheelchair in northwest DC parking lot: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A veteran died early Friday morning in northwest D.C after police said he fell off his wheelchair in a parking lot. Around 5 a.m., 7News learned that a man was found dead in a parking lot in the 2100 block of E Street and Virginia Avenue NW.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WJLA
Maryland honor veterans at rededication ceremony Bladensburg's Peace Cross memorial
ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — On Veterans Day, Maryland leaders will hold a rededication ceremony for the Bladensburg World War I Peace Cross Memorial and honor the service and commitment of County and State Veterans. The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince...
Speeding Maryland Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Work Van In Prince Frederick: Sheriff
Authorities in Maryland have released the name of a 31-year-old rider who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a white work van being driven by a Virginia man. In Calvert County, Waldorf resident Jesse Lee Wallace was killed shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
WJLA
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
WJLA
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
93-year-old man killed in crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WJLA
After reports of tainted gas at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. agency discusses inspection process
STERLING, Va. (7News) — As Joseph Garrett is having to shuttle his daughter to various doctor appointments to try and learn more about a health scare, a difficult time has been made tougher after his family has been without a car for almost a month when it broke down almost immediately after fueling at a Sterling 7-Eleven.
WJLA
Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30
ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
