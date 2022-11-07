Read full article on original website
Patricia L. Persinger Hill
Patricia L. Persinger Hill, 78, of Muscoda died Monday, November 7, 2022. Patricia was born on March 3, 1944, the daughter of Everett and Myra (Morgan) Persinger. She loved family, friends, flowers, gardening, and traveling. Patricia also liked cooking, playing games, and entertaining. She retired from an educational teacher store that she enjoyed helping teachers and children shop for their needed supplies.
Clara Marie Tyler
MIDDLETON – Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and godmother for many, Clara Tyler passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at age 97. Born to Julia and Joseph Sweeney, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joseph, Quentin, Vincent and Jerome. Clare is survived by her...
