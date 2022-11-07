Patricia L. Persinger Hill, 78, of Muscoda died Monday, November 7, 2022. Patricia was born on March 3, 1944, the daughter of Everett and Myra (Morgan) Persinger. She loved family, friends, flowers, gardening, and traveling. Patricia also liked cooking, playing games, and entertaining. She retired from an educational teacher store that she enjoyed helping teachers and children shop for their needed supplies.

MUSCODA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO