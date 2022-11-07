ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpNNc_0j22xC9F00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in the Woodbridge area with a knife.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to the Shell gas station located at 2600 Prince William Pkwy for a report of a robbery.

Following an investigation, police determined that a man entered the business and approached the service counter. When the employee opened the access door to the service counter, the suspect followed the employee and displayed a knife, according to police.

The employee was unable to open the register, prompting the suspect to leave the gas station and drive away in a black BMW sedan. Police said there was no property reported missing.

Police say suspect was selling drugs when he shot a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot 11-inches tall with a skinny build. Police said he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a blue head covering and a white face mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online .

Comments / 0

