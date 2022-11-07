One of the most highly touted prospects in the LCS will be taking their talents to an evil place. According to sources, Tenacity has verbally agreed and will likely be making his way over to Evil Geniuses. This was probably in a buyout from 100 Thieves as they still had him under contract until 2024. The amount for this buyout is not currently known. What is known is that Tenacity has seemingly found a home and his first true starting position in the LCS.

2 DAYS AGO