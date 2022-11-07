Read full article on original website
Lechonk Female Evolution Oinkologne Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential leak of the Lechonk female evolution Oinkologne.
Pokemon Delibird New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Delibird and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
How To Get Rotom Phone Case In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players can be rewarded for being Pokemon Masters in previous titles. That reward is a special Rotom Phone Case. Trainers can receive special Rotom Phone cases in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet depending on which past Pokémon title they have played. If gamers have a save file data for Pokémon Sword and Shield, Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Let’s Go Pikachu, or Let’s Go Eevee, then they can receive the special phone cases. Each case will have its own unique design.
Team Liquid Haeri Contract Extended Until 2024
One of the top LCS Academy Mid Laners, Haeri, has had his contract extended until the end of 2024 according to the Global Contract Database. This comes after much discussion surrounding players from Team Liquid Academy in the past few weeks. Many have been asking, where would all of the Team Liquid Academy squad end up? This may be at least a partial answer to this question. Here is the latest on Team Liquid Haeri and his contract extension.
[Sources] Tenacity Likely to Join Evil Geniuses
One of the most highly touted prospects in the LCS will be taking their talents to an evil place. According to sources, Tenacity has verbally agreed and will likely be making his way over to Evil Geniuses. This was probably in a buyout from 100 Thieves as they still had him under contract until 2024. The amount for this buyout is not currently known. What is known is that Tenacity has seemingly found a home and his first true starting position in the LCS.
What are Collection Levels in Marvel Snap?
Marvel Snap is changing the way players obtain cards. In Marvel Snap, players can’t actually grab the cards that they want right away. Players need to upgrade their current cards in order to increase their “Collection Level”. As a player increases their Collection Level, they gain access to new cards as well as more credits and boosters. Cards exist inside certain Collection Level thresholds, colloquially called “pools”, and once a player passes a certain Collection Level they gain access to the next pool of cards.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks of Paradox Forms
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are bringing with them about 110 new Pokemon. Some of these Pokemon are brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. Right now, these are being referred to as Paradox forms. This is due to some leaks months ago calling them just that. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks of new Paradox Forms.
Boston Uprising Welcome Aaron “Pre” Heckman as the New General Manager
Just a day after announcing the departure of their Head Coach, the Boston Uprising have made their first addition of the offseason. On Thursday November 10, the Uprising announced that Aaron “Pre” Heckman will serve as the organizations next General Manager. Pre entered the league working on the New York Excelsior staff before spending the past three years as the General Manager for the Washington Justice.
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Part 2 Arrives
Three days after Tundra Esports claimed (and then lost) the Aegis, Valve released an announcement regarding the Battle Pass. As promised, the new version of the Battle Pass comes in two parts, and the time is nigh. With the Swag Bag offering a free Battle Pass to everyone, Part 2 looks much more appealing than before. Here’s what fans have in store for them with the Battle Pass: Part 2.
FTX Crash Drags Brady, Curry and MLB as Sports Crypto Withdraws
Maybe Tom Brady really has lost his touch. While the Tampa Bay quarterback struggles through a 4-5 season, one of his most high-profile endorsers, cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, unraveled in epic fashion this week. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving Brady—and some of the other biggest brands in sports—to pick up the pieces. Not long ago, FTX was one of the world’s largest crypto startups, valued at $32 billion (or roughly the value of every National League baseball team, combined). Its founder, 30-year-old MIT grad Sam Bankman-Fried, who became known as SBF, drew comparisons to the likes of Warren Buffet and...
Pokemon Donphan Forms Revealed as Great Tusk and Iron Treads
In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new forms for Donphan were revealed. It looks like they will be version-exclusive Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. One looking much more like it is from the past and the other from the future. This seems to line up with the box legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Here is the latest on the new Pokemon Donphan Forms, Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
Bug Pokemon Tarountula Potentially Leaked for Scarlet and Violet
The leaks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are starting. Fans who are wanting to know more about the game before it comes out should be vigilant for the next few days. The review copies of the games have been out in the world, so this was expected. A new leaker is showing a few things and arguably most importantly, they are showing off the new Pokemon coming to the games. Here is a look at a potential new Bug Pokemon called Tarountula.
England v Japan: women’s international football friendly – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Lionesses maintain their remarkable unbeaten run in Spain? Find out with Rob Smyth
New Bisharp Evolution Possibly Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks continue to pour out. For some fans this is great, others are going to have to do their best to avoid them. This one is a bit different as it seems as though it will be a natural third evolution. Bisharp has always been a popular Pokemon and now it is getting a new Evolution. Here is the latest on the possible leak of the new Bisharp Evolution.
Boston Uprising Part Ways with Head Coach Ascoft
In the very early stages of the offseason, teams are looking to make moves quick. Organizations want to give themselves ample time to find the best available option for their team. At the same time, coaches and players are hoping to do the same when they feel it is time to move on. For Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman, that was exactly the case. On Wednesday Novemeber 9, the Boston Uprising announced the departure of interim Head Coach Ascoft.
God of War Ragnarok Draugr Hole locations
In God of War Ragnarok Draugr Holes are a great source for receiving chaos sparks. Here are the God of War Ragnarok Draugr Hole locations. Each Draugr hole spawns a boss called The Hateful for players to defeat in order to receive their sparks. In Ragnorak there are a total of 6 Draugr Holes. With all 6 chaos sparks, players can receive the Chaos Flame, to upgrade Krato’s Blades of Chaos. In addition to receiving a chaos spark, gamers can receive other additional rewards as well.
