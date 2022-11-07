Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC6.com
Girl shot over the weekend in New Bedford dies days later, district attorney says
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old girl from New Bedford was pronounced dead Thursday after being shot on Saturday night. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, the shooting happened near North Front Street and Bullard Street around 11:30 p.m. A car with bullet holes brought the...
2 Seekonk murder suspects held without bail
Two Rehoboth men accused of shooting and killing a Seekonk man last year faced a judge Thursday morning.
ABC6.com
Police: Truck involved in crash that ended up on Warwick homeowner’s lawn was reported stolen
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-car crash in Warwick ended up on a homeowner’s front lawn Thursday. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Aurora Drive after police said a pickup truck was reported stolen from a few houses down. The truck and sedan ended up on...
ABC6.com
16-year-old girl dies days after being shot in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old New Bedford girl died Thursday after being shot over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near North Front and Bullard streets. Soon after, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that a bullet-riddled car arrived...
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
Suspect shot flares into dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say
Police say the suspect allegedly threw several objects at them, including uncapped syringes, one of which hit and stabbed an officer. Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday night after a bizarre incident during which he reportedly threw syringes at officers and set off flares on a dock. Boston...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after anti-Semitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Thursday that a woman has been arrested after an anti-Semitic note was found at the Brown RISD Hillel last month. Tanyalee Lugo was arraigned Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges, according to Maj. David Lapatin. Rabbi Josh Bolton told ABC 6 News that...
ABC6.com
Police search for man accused of robbing Dollar Tree in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dollar Tree in Pawtucket Tuesday night. The robbery happened just after 8 p.m. at the store on Broadway. Pawtucket police said no threat was made but a gun was seen in the man’s waistband when...
Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee
A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown girl, 12, found at a store after being reported missing
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities. North Kingstown Police Capt. John Urban said Mia was found at about 10 a.m. at a store on Post Road. Her condition wasn’t immediately released. The girl was reported...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man charged in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in connection to a deadly Taunton crash has been held without bail. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Norton and Medford, was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court on charges of manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. Shortly...
ABC6.com
Missing 12-year-old North Kingstown girl found at shopping plaza
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe, according to authorities. After missing for nearly 18 hours, North Kingstown Police Capt. John Urban said Mia was found at about 10 a.m. inside a local business in Kingstown Plaza on Post Road.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
Pawn shop recovers Boston doctor's gold chain stolen from locker
BOSTON - A Boston doctor feared he might never see his prized possession again, after a thief broke into his Allston gym locker Wednesday and took off with the gold chain. "This is like the one thing I have that holds a ton of sentimental value to me," the doctor named John told WBZ. It had been a gift for medical school, passed down from John's father - also a physician. "He's someone who is not only a great role model in caring for his patients but also very present as a father and someone I hope...
Comments / 0