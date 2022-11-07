Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO