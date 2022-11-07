ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

16-year-old girl dies days after being shot in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old New Bedford girl died Thursday after being shot over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near North Front and Bullard streets. Soon after, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that a bullet-riddled car arrived...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said

Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide

As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman arrested after anti-Semitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Thursday that a woman has been arrested after an anti-Semitic note was found at the Brown RISD Hillel last month. Tanyalee Lugo was arraigned Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges, according to Maj. David Lapatin. Rabbi Josh Bolton told ABC 6 News that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee

A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

Massachusetts man charged in deadly Taunton crash held without bail

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in connection to a deadly Taunton crash has been held without bail. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Norton and Medford, was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court on charges of manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. Shortly...
TAUNTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain

At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pawn shop recovers Boston doctor's gold chain stolen from locker

BOSTON - A Boston doctor feared he might never see his prized possession again, after a thief broke into his Allston gym locker Wednesday and took off with the gold chain. "This is like the one thing I have that holds a ton of sentimental value to me," the doctor named John told WBZ. It had been a gift for medical school, passed down from John's father - also a physician. "He's someone who is not only a great role model in caring for his patients but also very present as a father and someone I hope...
BOSTON, MA

