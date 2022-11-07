Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.

According to Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, the man was identified as 41-year-old Derrick Coleman. Though Coleman’s license was issued in Lexington, they believe Coleman had ties to Johnston. His death is being considered suspicious at this time.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in by the Johnston Police Department to investigate. At this time, it is unclear how Coleman ended up in the manhole. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC ( 1-888-274-6372 ) or submit a tip online .

