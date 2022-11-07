ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest

By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders

There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Wes Bentley Argues That John Dutton ‘Is His Own Worst Enemy’

Yellowstone‘s rollercoaster of a fourth season landed John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as Governor of Montana. But is that a good thing?. When I spoke to Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley this morning, he didn’t mince his words. “John Dutton is a hypocrite,” he smiled. And as we say in the South: ‘Them’s fightin’ words.‘ Especially if they’re leveled at the governor of your state who also happens to be your father.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley reveals John Dutton’s worst enemy as Gil Birmingham shares Chief Rainwaters biggest fears

Happy Wednesday, all you Yellowstone fans out there. We’re less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated season five premiere of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and Taylor Sheridan’s realm is growing at an incredible rate. From the debut of 1923, happening in December, to the growth and changes on the horizon in the new episodes — there’s a lot to talk about in both an exciting and haunting way.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton-Rip Video Has Fans Hyped for Season 5

Though there are only three more weeks until Yellowstone Season 5 premieres, we’ve been at the edge of our seats for months. When season four concluded, we were left with a multitude of cliffhangers. Primarily, we were left impatiently waiting to see what Kayce’s vision quest means for the Dutton legacy. But we’re also curious about Jamie’s fate now that Beth has the ultimate blackmail. Though we haven’t seen any new previews for Yellowstone Season 5 since last week, an iconic throwback clip from a prior season—featuring John and Rip—has fans hyped.
