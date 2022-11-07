ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NV

2 Nevada men sentenced for vandalism spree that included painting over Native American petroglyphs

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Three years after painting graffiti in eastern Nevada’s sacred White River Narrows site then posting videos of it to Instagram, two Nevada men have been sentenced to jail time.

Jonathan Pavon and Daniel Plata, both 28, painted extensive graffiti at White River Narrows in Lincoln County, including a 20-foot-long image on a rock face containing petroglyphs.

Located on Bureau of Land Management property southeast of Tonopah, White River Narrows is known for its prehistoric petroglyphs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a sacred site for the Paiute and Shoshone tribes and contains one of the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in eastern Nevada.

In October of 2019, the two Elko men painted their nicknames — “Cluer” and “Velor” — at the site while on a road trip to an out-of-town wedding.

An eyewitness spotted the men while they were painting the graffiti and alerted Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers found more than 100 cans of spray paint and other painting equipment in the trunk of their car.

The graffiti was part of a vandalism spree that also included property near the Schelbourne rest stop in White Pine County and in Lund and McGill.

Pavon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor conspiracy and a felony violation of the Archaeological Resources Protection Act. He will serve a one-year sentence.

Plata pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor damage of archaeological resources. He was sentenced to four months of imprisonment and eight months of home confinement.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Land Management and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com . Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

Comments / 26

fed up AMERICAN
3d ago

Good now arrest & both city & REZ charge for damages & keep in jail until full restitution & they personally have removed the damages themselves with a toothbrush!

Janice Gonzales
3d ago

the petroglyphs were there for a reason, by putting paint on them it ruined it. petroglyphs are telling a story. those were put there by our ancestors.An by one stupid doing,we will not get it back.yes they should've gotten charged more.they are both grown men.acting like little kids. I'm so disappointed an heart broken.

Nancy White
3d ago

the sentence they received was BS they should have got a whole lot longer for defacing Indian property

Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

