On Nov. 1, SummerSnow Snack-Shack and Carpet King Steam Cleaning owners Joe and Amanda Anderson announced the results of their Halloween decorating contest. Earlier in October, the contest was announced as a way to raise money for the Laurel Splash Park, and the sponsors raised $100 to add to the growing pool of donations. The contest was held on the SummerSnow SnackShack ‘s Facebook Page, where the contest organizers posted photos of the entries and community members were invited to vote for their favorite. There were a total of nine entries for the contest, and Brice Lefler of 1118 8th Avenue was the winner in a very close competition. In an email to the Outlook, Amanda Anderson says, “The home owners enjoyed it just as much as the community enjoyed it!...my husband Joe and I enjoyed doing this so much we are going to do another contest for Christmas decorations!” The proceeds from the Christmas decorating contest will also benefit the Laurel Splash.

LAUREL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO