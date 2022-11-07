Read full article on original website
Laurel Outlook
SummerSnow SnackShack announces Halloween decorating contest winner
On Nov. 1, SummerSnow Snack-Shack and Carpet King Steam Cleaning owners Joe and Amanda Anderson announced the results of their Halloween decorating contest. Earlier in October, the contest was announced as a way to raise money for the Laurel Splash Park, and the sponsors raised $100 to add to the growing pool of donations. The contest was held on the SummerSnow SnackShack ‘s Facebook Page, where the contest organizers posted photos of the entries and community members were invited to vote for their favorite. There were a total of nine entries for the contest, and Brice Lefler of 1118 8th Avenue was the winner in a very close competition. In an email to the Outlook, Amanda Anderson says, “The home owners enjoyed it just as much as the community enjoyed it!...my husband Joe and I enjoyed doing this so much we are going to do another contest for Christmas decorations!” The proceeds from the Christmas decorating contest will also benefit the Laurel Splash.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel Middle School hosts raffle fundraiser
The Laurel Middle School Support Committee announced that they are selling tickets for a raffle fundraiser to benefit the committee. Tickets will be sold Nov. 8-11, and are $5 each or 5 for $20. Drawing will be held live on Facebook on Nov. 23. Prizes include a whitewater rafting trip, passes to Yellowstone Hot Springs, gift cards for Redneck Pizza, and many more. Full listing of prizes can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/LaurelMSPTSA.
Laurel Outlook
Frank Thomas Pelican
Frank Thomas Pelican born, March 31, 1945, to Merrill Griffin and Thomas Pelican, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Billings. Ekalaka provided the perfect stomping grounds for lots of hunting and getting into mischief with close friend and more, like brother, Gary Townsend. Growing up in Ekalaka, attending Carter County High School, Frank met and courted Connie Meyer until they were married in 1963. From this union came three children, Teresa, Lisa, and Michael.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel veteran reflects on Vietnam, continues service in community
Cliff Slater graduated from Laurel High School on May 26, 1968, and nine days later he was in bootcamp, eventually headed for Vietnam. Slater enlisted in the Navy in February of his senior year, along with many of his classmates, adding to Laurel’s rich legacy of serving the country. In Slater’s own family, 25 members have served in the military from his father and five uncles who served during World War II to his grandson Dylan, who is currently in the Navy. His uncle Ellis Slater was held in a POW camp in Japan during World War II. In 1968, the Vietnam War was escalating after the Tet Offensive, making it the deadliest year of the war with 14,584 American lives lost. Slater was a hometown boy, never flying on a plane or even leaving the state of Montana until he left for bootcamp. He was young and excited to see the world.
What happens to Billings food trucks when winter hits?
Customers are taking full advantage of the food truck still being open, even if it means standing in the snow.
KULR8
Members of Billings community join hands to combat the issue of homelessness
BILLINGS, Mont. - Members of Facebook group “Billings Classified” joined hands together on Sunday to combat the issue of homelessness at a local level, making a difference in one homeless man's life by providing him with food as well as a safe shelter. Glynn Slaton, who recently got...
yourbigsky.com
Snow creating driving dangers
Even though the sun is peeking out Thursday afternoon, the temps are still well below freezing. It’ remains very cold with temps in the 20’s Thursday afternoon in Billings. It’s making the snow that’s already been plowed harder to get through and roads continue to be icy.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel Golf Club moving into Winter season
A billow of steam rolls off of an uncovered soup pot as Laurel’s Maeghan Parkinson serves a lone guest at the Laurel Golf Club dining tent. “It’s definitely chilly,” says Parkinson, as she puts a lid on the small container of hot soup. Chilly is an apt description of current conditions in Laurel and many locations across the Montana. As winter weather moves in, The Laurel Golf Club is buttoning down the hatches for the oncoming cold.
Powerball draws hopefuls to lucky spot in Billlings
Powerball fever spreading fast in Montana with the record $1.9 billion dollar jackpot. A lot of people stood in line at McFiny's to buy Powerball tickets on Monday.
yourbigsky.com
‘Black Ice’ driving conditions in Billings
The temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday night in Billings creating one of the most dangerous driving conditions known as ‘black ice. “Black ice is dangerous because it’s invisible. The term black ice is somewhat of a misnomer because the ice is transparent but that’s what makes it so dangerous.
Billings resident draws attention to dying fish in conservation area
Jurovich pulled out his phone and captured a video of about three carp swimming in the shallow water and at least five laying dead on the shoreline.
KULR8
Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
explorebigsky.com
Public comment opens on land exchange involving Crazy Mountains and Big Sky’s Inspiration Divide
Proposal would consolidate public land and preserve tribal, recreational access. A proposed land exchange would allow permanent public access and improved trail connectivity in the eastern Crazy Mountains, where a checkerboard of private land—first federally granted in alternating square-mile plots in the 19th century—has caused years of access disputes and legal conflict. The land swap would also involve two miles of the Inspiration Divide trail near Big Sky where it currently crosses Yellowstone Club property.
