Georgia Judge Extends Deadline for Receiving Cobb County Absentee Ballots After Lawsuit Over Failure to Mail Them

More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map
Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
When Will We Know if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes? Here's the Latest
While supporters have claimed victory, critics of the Workers' Rights Amendment say voting results remain too close to call. With no official determination made, when will residents know for certain?. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for...
Midterm Elections 2022
With results from this year’s midterm elections still being calculated across the country, nationwide attention is centering on the U.S. Senate election in Georgia, which saw both major candidates fail to achieve 50 percent of the vote.
After Election, Attention Turns to SAFE-T Act. Here's What Pritzker Said is Next
The SAFE-T act may not have been on the ballot during the 2022 Midterm Election, but it played a big role. Now that Election Day is over in Illinois, attention is turning to the new law set to take effect early next year, but what exactly it will look like by then remains unclear.
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
SAFE-T Act Will Soon Take Effect, But Changes Could Come First. What to Expect
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in Illinois next year, but before it does, some changes could be made. Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted after his election that discussions will soon center on the law.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Will Illinois Schools Require COVID Vaccines for Students? Pritzker Weighs In
During the lead-up to the 2022 Midterm Election, the contentious race for governor was highlighted by a number of issues. Among them was a question surrounding whether or not COVID vaccines will eventually be mandated for Illinois students. Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the topic Wednesday, one day after he won...
Outgoing Illinois House GOP Leader Durkin on Midterm Losses: ‘We Need to Move on From Donald Trump'
Just hours after Democrats won major victories across Illinois in Tuesday’s midterm elections, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced he would not seek another term as minority leader. Speaking out about his decision on Thursday, Durkin said he made a commitment to himself after the June primary that he would stay on as long as the GOP won enough seats.
With Several Big Races Yet to Be Called, See the Latest Illinois Election Results
LIVE election results can be found here. Watch special election coverage from NBC Chicago in the player above. As votes continue to be counted in Illinois, several big races have yet to be called. With results still trickling in, the balance of the Illinois Supreme Court, the future of the...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?
As Illinois voters cast their ballots, the very first decision they'll have to make is whether or not to support a constitutional amendment called the "Workers' Rights Amendment." The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution...
8 States and D.C. Will Make Sure Wages Go Up When Inflation Does—See Where Pay Is Rising
The economy may have been top of mind for voters across the country, but in Nebraska, Nevada and the District of Columbia, voters were able to directly impact people's paychecks with measures to increase the areas' minimum wages. In Nebraska, initiative 433 — which nearly 60% of voters approved on...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Here Are Both Ways the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Could Pass Tuesday
While the Illinois governor’s race has generated plenty of attention during this election cycle, the very first question facing voters on their ballots is actually a constitutional amendment. That amendment, the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would codify union protections into the Illinois Constitution, and would prevent the state’s General Assembly...
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
Pritzker's Victory Speech Sparks Speculation Over Possible Run for President
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker cruised to a win to secure a second term in office Tuesday, but his victory speech quickly drew speculation over whether he plans to seek a higher office - a presidential one. Touting a victory for women's rights and warning against conservative extremism, Pritzker challenged Illinois...
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
