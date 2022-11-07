Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced that his future chief of staff will be Eric Wobser, a renowned civic leader and catalyst in the Ohio City neighborhood, who left Cleveland in 2014 to become the city manager of his hometown of Sandusky. Wobser, who...
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
Election Day makes for happy mayors in Mayfield, Richmond Heights
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- A couple of local mayors -- Mayfield’s Brenda Bodnar and Richmond Heights’ Kim Thomas -- are particularly pleased with the results from Election Day. By approving Issue 65 on Nov. 8, Mayfield voters elected to give Bodnar a pay increase from her current $26,000-per-year salary to $50,000 annually, effective Jan. 1, 2023. An annual 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase for the mayor will follow, beginning the first of January 2024.
Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
New stores and food options coming to Tower City Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tower City Center in Cleveland is welcoming multiple new tenants – including a Cavs Team Shop. This store will be open while the team’s official location undergoes a complete renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release.
University Heights names its 2022 Civic Awards recipients: Press Run
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Heights Civic Awards winners: The city of University Heights has announced the winners of this year’s annual Civic Awards. Here is the list of who will be recognized at a ceremony to be held the evening of Nov. 16 in the Jardine Room on the campus of John Carroll University.
Elyria agrees with U.S. EPA on nearly $250 million in sewer system fixes that will make the Black River cleaner
ELYRIA, Ohio – The city of Elyria will have to spend nearly $250 million to improve its sewer system and prevent discharges of untreated wastewater into the Black River and its tributaries as part of a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA announced the decree...
Parma Schools committed to consolidation plan despite Nov. 8 bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- Residents in Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills -- for the third time over the last three years -- have voted down a Parma City School District strategic consolidation new-money tax. The Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 9 -- a 3.95-mill bond issue that would have cost...
Former Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr remained on bench for an hour after being suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took officials nearly an hour to inform former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr that she could no longer preside over cases after the Ohio Supreme Court suspended her from office last month. The high court’s decision indefinitely suspending Carr’s law license and suspending her from...
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon L. King narrowly surviving recall vote after partial returns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is narrowly surviving a recall vote, based on current returns posted on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. At the same time, Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith is losing his recall vote.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County is projected to overspend the general fund by $9.8 million in 2023, mostly in better pay and benefits for employees, but officials say they still expect to end the year with healthy cash reserves. County Councilman Dale Miller, who chairs the Budget and Finance...
Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial
In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
New County Exec. and jail: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne, now the new County Executive-Elect at play and work on the Cuyahoga County Monopoly game board could and should be hoping all other players pull ‘Get out Jail for Free’ game cards until he and other County leader decide on a new County jail and how to pay for it.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0