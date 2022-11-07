Read full article on original website
Bet365 Ohio: $100 pre-launch bonus, online sportsbook review
Bet365 Ohio is likely to be one of the most popular selections when Ohio online sports betting officially launches in the new year. Therefore, passionate fans in the area should be ready to run through all the best sports betting promo codes and offers in a Nick Chubb-type fashion. It’s...
Mega Millions jackpot $189 million; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $189 million for the drawing on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the top lottery prize this weekend. It’s a long way from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Monday, but it’s still a hefty amount of money.
Powerball results are in; Winner of the million dollar second tier prize from Ohio
CLEVELAND — The results are in for Powerballs’ record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot drawing and the winner is from California, according to the Public Information Officer with Ohio Lottery Commission. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. After the processing of all sales, the $1.9 billion...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Cleveland.com news quiz: What’s the largest margin of victory for Ohio governor?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine likely didn’t feel much anxiety during Tuesday night’s election. DeWine won nearly 63% of the vote to Nan Whaley’s 37.2%, making it one of the largest margins of victory in the state’s history. It was an impressive showing. But...
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All northern Ohio counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Three formerly green counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — worsened from green designation, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Ohio reports 10,865 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 10
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio dropped closer to the 10,000-case benchmark this week for COVID-19, as the number of cases dipped from 12,262 last week to 10,865 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October. The weekly county was as high as 29,876 in late July.
Single Powerball ticket sold in California wins $2.04 billion jackpot; $1 million winner sold in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pursuit of a world record Powerball jackpot ended Tuesday, with a single ticket sold in California hitting the winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, a ticket sold at a GetGo gas station on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood matched five numbers without...
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
How did Mike DeWine win reelection in a landslide? Here are four reasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine scored a resounding reelection win on Tuesday night, crushing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley by the third-largest margin of victory in modern Ohio gubernatorial history. While Republicans swept every statewide race in Ohio, none of those candidates won by as much as DeWine, who received almost...
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
