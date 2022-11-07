ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 3

NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide

As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports 10,865 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio dropped closer to the 10,000-case benchmark this week for COVID-19, as the number of cases dipped from 12,262 last week to 10,865 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October. The weekly county was as high as 29,876 in late July.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV's defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
