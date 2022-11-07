ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida

Nicole weakened to a tropical storm Thursday morning after making landfall in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on Tropical Storm Nicole and response efforts. Different areas have been experiencing strong winds, power outages and damage along beaches. "There are 17,000 linemen staged to immediately begin power restoration efforts...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Hurricane Nicole's aftermath in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A rare late-November hurricane, Nicole was a powerful storm that tracked across the southeast and carved a path of destruction along Florida's east coast. On Nov. 10, 2022, Nicole made landfall in Vero Beach, Florida, as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole was the fourteenth named storm and eighth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida counties open shelters for Hurricane Nicole

As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 36

In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Nicole strengthens to a hurricane as it nears Florida's coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole officially became Hurricane Nicole Wednesday evening as it crept closer to Florida's east coast. As of 10 p.m., Nicole was 20 miles east of Settlement Point Grand Bahama Island, and 75 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Tropical Storm Nicole battering Florida coast as it strengthens

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to roar to hurricane strength Wednesday as it eyes Florida's already battered east coast. As of 4 p.m., Nicole was 55 miles west of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 135...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

David Smith wins in Florida House District 38 race

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Democrat Sarah Henry and Republican David Smith were candidates running in the Florida House District 38 race. The district includes Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Fern Park in addition to parts of Winter Springs, Oviedo and some areas around Tuskawilla. Smith won the race this year for...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37

Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to speak Wednesday morning. Florida residents have been preparing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen. On Monday, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of the...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

SunRail service being suspended due to Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail service is being suspended by the Florida Department of Transportation starting Wednesday as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to SunRail, crews have preparations planned beginning Wednesday, such as securing train equipment, inspecting trains in addition to checking and securing railroads gates. An...
WESH

Ashley Moody wins reelection as Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. — Incumbent Ashley Moody won reelection Tuesday as Florida's attorney general. Moody and her challenger, former local prosecutor Aramis Ayala, have a contentious past. In 2020, Ayala's criticism of then-Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson's handling of the Nicole Montalvo murder case prompted Moody to persuade Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida ballot Amendment 1 fails to pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 1, the property value consideration ballot issue. Amendments need 60% of the vote to pass, and only 57% voted to pass the measure. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath and the continued threat of flooding in homes and...
FLORIDA STATE

