Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida
Nicole weakened to a tropical storm Thursday morning after making landfall in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on Tropical Storm Nicole and response efforts. Different areas have been experiencing strong winds, power outages and damage along beaches. "There are 17,000 linemen staged to immediately begin power restoration efforts...
Hurricane Nicole's aftermath in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A rare late-November hurricane, Nicole was a powerful storm that tracked across the southeast and carved a path of destruction along Florida's east coast. On Nov. 10, 2022, Nicole made landfall in Vero Beach, Florida, as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole was the fourteenth named storm and eighth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Central Florida counties open shelters for Hurricane Nicole
As evacuation orders were issued Tuesday, some Central Florida counties will also open shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. >>> DOWNLOAD THE WESH 2 NEWS HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUIDE <<<. Volusia County. Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. General population...
RESULTS: Florida House District 36
In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
Nicole strengthens to a hurricane as it nears Florida's coast
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole officially became Hurricane Nicole Wednesday evening as it crept closer to Florida's east coast. As of 10 p.m., Nicole was 20 miles east of Settlement Point Grand Bahama Island, and 75 miles...
NHC advises Floridians to not get complacent ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Experts at the National Hurricane Center are encouraging people to take Tropical Storm Nicole seriously. Even though Hurricane Ian blew through only about a month ago, now is not the time to become complacent, according to acting deputy director Michael Brennan. Brennan told WESH 2 News that these kinds of...
Hundreds of guardsmen activated by Florida National Guard for Tropical Storm Nicole
The Florida National Guard has activated guardsmen in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole headed toward Florida. Officials said about 570 guardsmen are set to help with the response to the storm. Response efforts include search and rescue across the state, guiding traffic and helping with Tiger Dam systems' installation.
Tropical Storm Nicole battering Florida coast as it strengthens
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to roar to hurricane strength Wednesday as it eyes Florida's already battered east coast. As of 4 p.m., Nicole was 55 miles west of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 135...
David Smith wins in Florida House District 38 race
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Democrat Sarah Henry and Republican David Smith were candidates running in the Florida House District 38 race. The district includes Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Fern Park in addition to parts of Winter Springs, Oviedo and some areas around Tuskawilla. Smith won the race this year for...
Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37
Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
Louisiana residents still living in FEMA trailer from Hurricane Ida could be without a home soon
Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference
Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to speak Wednesday morning. Florida residents have been preparing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen. On Monday, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of the...
When is Tropical Storm Nicole expected to become a hurricane?
Nicole officially became a proper tropical storm Tuesday. The storm is expected to begin strengthening and to be near or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall along Florida's east coast.
SunRail service being suspended due to Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail service is being suspended by the Florida Department of Transportation starting Wednesday as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to SunRail, crews have preparations planned beginning Wednesday, such as securing train equipment, inspecting trains in addition to checking and securing railroads gates. An...
Ashley Moody wins reelection as Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. — Incumbent Ashley Moody won reelection Tuesday as Florida's attorney general. Moody and her challenger, former local prosecutor Aramis Ayala, have a contentious past. In 2020, Ayala's criticism of then-Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson's handling of the Nicole Montalvo murder case prompted Moody to persuade Gov. Ron...
Florida ballot Amendment 1 fails to pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 1, the property value consideration ballot issue. Amendments need 60% of the vote to pass, and only 57% voted to pass the measure. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath and the continued threat of flooding in homes and...
Tropical Storm Nicole brings strong winds, causes power outages
There's been nearly 3 to 4 inches of rainfall and counting as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Central Florida. A tornado watch in Flagler County is also effective until 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Nicole has been weakening but it's still packing a punch.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90 carat brown diamond while celebrating 10th wedding anniversary
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A couple from Minnesota made a stop in Arkansas during their 11-state road trip for their 10th wedding anniversary and walked away with more than just memories. At the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Jessica and Seth Erickson found a 1.90 carat brown diamond. The park...
