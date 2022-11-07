Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowners say they’re tired of waiting for city to clean up abandoned house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurie Yawn and her neighbors on Thornhill drive are wanting answers from the city of Cleveland about the abandoned house on their street. “Somebody is responsible for this property, I mean the house itself is falling apart,” said Yawn. She called 19 news after the...
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
cleveland19.com
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
Man shot in Giant Eagle parking lot: Cleveland police
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville
BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
Late-arriving winter means holidays are nearly upon us: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess it’s time to think about the upcoming holidays. With such warm weather up until now, Christmas shopping seemed like a long way off. It’s not. I like the idea of bidding on non-profit auction items or raffles as a way to shop for everyone in one swoop. Pick a great multi-item source and bid. Who knows? Even if you don’t win, you’ve helped a good cause.
VIDEO: Pets perish in Cleveland house fire
Flames on the second floor can be seen licking the underside of the house's roof, while thick gray smoke billows from the eaves, as well as the chimney.
Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years
Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1