Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Speed tables installed on several Lakewood streets

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials are taking extra steps to keep their streets safe for residents by installing speed tables. This week, speed tables will be installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. According to Lakewood city officials, the installation project is the result of a...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville

BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Late-arriving winter means holidays are nearly upon us: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess it’s time to think about the upcoming holidays. With such warm weather up until now, Christmas shopping seemed like a long way off. It’s not. I like the idea of bidding on non-profit auction items or raffles as a way to shop for everyone in one swoop. Pick a great multi-item source and bid. Who knows? Even if you don’t win, you’ve helped a good cause.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years

Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

