Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Man Convicted Of Sex Crimes Against 2 Teenagers: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts against an Asbury Park man who sexually abused two teenage siblings on multiple occasions over the course of several years, authorities said.

Walter Orlando Perez-Ramos, 35, was convicted Friday, Nov. 4 on two counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and a single count of criminal sexual contact, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On May 3, 2021, members of the Asbury Park Police Department first received information regarding the abuse of the two victims, then ages 16 and 17.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department determined that the abuse had involved dozens of incidents taking place on various dates from May 2015 through May 2020, each involving inappropriate touching, Santiago said.

Perez-Ramos was arrested later in May 2021 and remained in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) until the trial, at which both victims testified.

“This family repeatedly welcomed the defendant into their home as a trusted friend, and he repaid that trust with betrayal – by robbing the two victims of what should have been a normal, happy, fruitful adolescence,” Santiago said. “They can never get those years back, but thanks to this verdict, we can at least ensure that justice is served and their healing process can begin.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 31, 2023.

