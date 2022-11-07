ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Candidates compete for Dutchess County sheriff's spot for first time in decades

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yV1ik_0j22vyQr00

Dutchess County residents will soon get to decide on who they want to fill the sheriff's post.

Republican acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is up against Democrat Jillian Hanlon. It's the first contested sheriff's race in decades.

Both candidates have varying opinions on ways to improve the department.

VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, voter registration status and Election Day hotlines

"We have a deputy sheriff along with a mental health worker and a social worker responding as a backup unit to these calls to people that are in crisis," says Kirk. "Then the deputies de-escalate the scene and then we get them the services they need right on that scene."

Hanlon says police officers need to have a level of compassion.

"We need to have an expectation of compassion from police," says Hanlon. "Until we get a handle on police behavior and the perception the public has of the police, then we're going to continue to have these problems."

What makes the race unique is that the candidates have been friends for 26 years.

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race

CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired

In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger wins Ulster County executive post

KINGSTON – Democrats hold the enrollment advantage in Ulster County and it paid off for Jen Metzger, who defeated Ulster Town Supervisor, Republican Jim Quigley by a 47.24 percent to 37.99 percent margin. Metzger told supporters in Kingston Tuesday night that voters in Ulster County stood up for democracy.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County Reapportionment Commission sued over “illegal gerrymandered’ county redistricting map

KINGSTON -– A group of Ulster County Democratic voters Wednesday filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court to force the Ulster County Commission on Reapportionment (COR) to comply with an October 2021 state law that set a legal standard of five percent difference between the mean population of the largest and smallest county legislative districts.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive

New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mayor rehires police commissioner he fired last year

VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS – Mayor Rick Cerino faced criticism from fellow Wappingers Falls village trustees on Wednesday after he arbitrarily re-hired a police commissioner that he fired in April of 2021. Mayor Cerino had orchestrated the firing of former Village Police Commissioner Walter Burke in March of 2021 for not performing his required duties.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beephan declares victory in NYS Assembly race

EAST FISHKILL – Republican Anil “AJ” Beephan has declared victory in the race for the 105th Assembly District. Beephan ran against Democrat Jill Fieldstein for the seat previously held by Conservative Kieran Lawlor, who did not seek reelection. Beephan, a member of the East Fishkill Town Council...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie city administrator to become mayor in January

POUGHKEEPSIE – When Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison leaves his post in January following his election to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson will take over as a. Rolison said since the two have worked so closely together, the transition will be seamless. “I couldn’t think of a better...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy