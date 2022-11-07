Hurry! Walmart has the PS5 in stock right now. This is not a drill! Walmart has surprised us with a restock of the coveted new console, and it’s up for grabs to anyone. As a bonus, the game comes bundled with God of War: Ragnarök. Both the console and the game are listed at their regular retail price of $500 and $60 respectively. You don’t have to worry about buying a resold PS5 for twice what it’s worth. For only $560 you can finally grab the illusive console for yourself.

2 DAYS AGO