Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Digital Trends
Nintendo and mobile studio DeNA are forming a new company
Nintendo has announced that it is collaborating with mobile game developer DeNA to establish a new joint venture company called Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. According to the establishment notice written by Nintendo on Tuesday, the Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. will be a subsidiary since Nintendo is contributing 80% of the capital required to run it. It will be focused on research and development, as well as “operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business.” It will also work to create “value-added services” that Nintendo says will reinforce its relationship with its customers.
Digital Trends
Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names
Twitter’s recent blue check verification drama took an even sillier turn yesterday. Amid all the recent commotion regarding Twitter Blue subscriptions, paying for blue checks, and impersonation versus parody, some Twitter users temporarily lost their ability to edit their screen names. On Monday evening, some verified Twitter users began...
Digital Trends
Elon Musk invites Twitter complaints, gets 83,000 replies
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, on Wednesday invited users to send him their complaints about the platform. “Complaint hotline operator online!” the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet to his 115 million followers. “Please mention your complaints below.”. Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below.
Digital Trends
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them
In the middle of writing an article about Twitter’s initial rollout of a new gray check mark verification badge, we noticed something odd: Twitter accounts that had the new gray check marks only minutes earlier were suddenly without them again. So what happened?. Elon Musk apparently happened. Mere hours...
voguebusiness.com
The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone rebrands, will remove Rebirth Island ahead of Warzone 2.0
Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone will relaunch as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. The game will go offline temporarily on November 16, 2022, before returning on November 28. When it does so, it will only include the large Caldera map; Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will no longer be playable when Warzone Caldera launches.
CNBC
Disney misses on profit and key revenue segments, warns streaming growth could taper
Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Shares of the company fell roughly 8% in...
CNBC
Disney wants you to focus on revenue and profit instead of streaming subscribers — just not this quarter
Disney added 12.1 million Disney+ subscribers and 14.6 million total direct-to-consumer customers in its fiscal fourth quarter. But Disney's streaming operating losses more than doubled in the quarter. Shares slumped as investors viewed lower-than-expected profit and revenue as more bearish than better-than-expected streaming subscriber growth. Disney added 12.1 million Disney+...
Digital Trends
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
It seems like every major retailer has started their best Black Friday TV deals already, a few weeks out from the actual event. Naturally, America’s everything store, Walmart, isn’t going to think twice about joining this trend. For now, let’s highlight something special they have for us with the 2022 model of a 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV, selling it for $476. That’s a savings of $82 off the typical $558 price. It’s one of those once-a-year price points that is truly worth taking a look at.
Digital Trends
Walmart has the PS5 in stock right now, and anyone can buy it
Hurry! Walmart has the PS5 in stock right now. This is not a drill! Walmart has surprised us with a restock of the coveted new console, and it’s up for grabs to anyone. As a bonus, the game comes bundled with God of War: Ragnarök. Both the console and the game are listed at their regular retail price of $500 and $60 respectively. You don’t have to worry about buying a resold PS5 for twice what it’s worth. For only $560 you can finally grab the illusive console for yourself.
