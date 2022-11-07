ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

DOJ unseals charges against Haitian gang leaders for 2021 kidnapping

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is offering $3 million in rewards for information that leads to the capture of three Haitian nationals charged with the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eOqk_0j22vcG700
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland said the charges against Haitian nationals for the 2021 kidnapping of missionaries demonstrates the Department of Justice's ability to disrupt kidnapping-for-ransom schemes beyond U.S. borders. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

In 2021, 17 missionaries, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, were kidnapped from a bus by the 400 Mawozo gang . They were then held for ransom, some for 61 days before escaping capture.

The Justice Department is seeking information on three Haitian nationals: 29-year-old Lanmo Sanjou (aka Joseph Wilson ); Jermain "Gaspiyay" Stephenson, believed to be in his late 20s; and Vitel'homme Innocent, 36. Stephenson and Sanjou are current leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang and Innocent is the leader of the Kraze Barye gang.

Innocent was believed to be working with the 400 Mawozo gang, which took responsibility for kidnapping the missionaries. All three are charged with armed kidnapping, conspiracy to commit hostage taking and hostage taking.

"When a U.S. citizen is kidnapped abroad, the Justice Department will bring to bear the full reach of our law enforcement authorities to ensure their safe return home and to hold accountable those responsible," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "As these charges demonstrate, we are committed to working alongside our interagency and international partners to disrupt these kidnapping-for-ransom schemes that endanger the lives of American citizens and that fuel the violent gangs harming the Haitian people."

The department is also charging four more Haitian nationals, three of which are gang leaders responsible for two other kidnapping incidents. Additional charges were filed against two alleged leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang, who were previously charged in the 2021 kidnapping: Joly "Yonyon Germine, 30, and Jean "Zo" Pelice, 27. Germine was alleged to have coordinated the kidnapping from inside a Haitian prison.

"We stand with the people of Haiti, whose country has been ravaged by violent gangs impacting every facet of society," said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. "We are committed to using all tools available to prosecute these gangs in order to disrupt their unlawful activities in Haiti and bring justice for our victims."

There were five children among the 17 people kidnapped, including one who was just 8 months old.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Rape suspect is denied bail as he continues to fight extradition to the US claiming he is victim of mistaken identity and has never even visited the States

A man who insists he is not an alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the United States but instead the victim of mistaken identity has been denied bail. The 35-year-old, who the courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
476K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy